This Valentine’s Day, Let DDPAI Show Care Beyond the Gift





SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI launches its special promotional event for the upcoming Valentine’s Day! Generally, chocolates and flowers could surprise her but are soon forgotten. What could be more meaningful than something that puts safety first and makes her worry less when you’re on the road?

For this special date, DDPAI presents the 4G-connected 3-channel Z90 Master, Z50 Pro and N5 Dual 2026 that offer protection on every trip and keep you connected wherever you go, along with other models all at attractive prices.

World’s First TRUE 4K+4K+3K Dashcam! Meet the DDPAI Z90 Master.

Z90 Master - Flagship Triple Vision. Full Digital Clarity.





With 4G Connectivity, Z90 Master offers real-time communication and remote monitoring. Via its internal speaker, you can talk with your beloved one cooking in the kitchen while you’re driving. Plus, she can view through all three channels from any distance by the DDPAI app.

In addition, Z90 Master also sends instant alerts with time, location, and footage for unusual events. Also, the interior camera can detect left-behind children, pets, or open windows and trigger notifications, so is called the “cabincare”.

Furthermore, featuring 4K front and rear cameras, and a 3K interior unit, Z90 Master delivers clear images day and night, powered by SONY STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensors to ensure balanced exposure on the front and rear. On this basis, the interior camera leverages AI portrait optimization for natural faces and IR for clear visibility in the dark cabin.

Apart from 4G connectivity and visual clarity, Z90 Master’s other technical features include:

D²save Dual-Storage System : Built-in 128GB eMMC plus expandable MicroSD ensures fast and stable recording.

: Built-in 128GB eMMC plus expandable MicroSD ensures fast and stable recording. Built-in GPS & ADAS 2.0 : Z90 Master provides driving data including speed and routes while offering forward vehicle start alert and driver fatigue alert.

: Z90 Master provides driving data including speed and routes while offering forward vehicle start alert and driver fatigue alert. 24/7 Parking Monitoring : Time-lapse and collision detection modes for protection captures any suspicious activity in detail.

: Time-lapse and collision detection modes for protection captures any suspicious activity in detail. Supercapacitor : Designed to handle extreme heat and cold, it provides short-term backup power for safe recording during sudden power loss.

: Designed to handle extreme heat and cold, it provides short-term backup power for safe recording during sudden power loss. 5GHz Wi-Fi + Wi-Fi Turbo Transfer : Powered by DDPAI’s Wi-Fi Turbo technology, Z90 Master can transfer videos in seconds.

: Powered by DDPAI’s Wi-Fi Turbo technology, Z90 Master can transfer videos in seconds. Smart Voice Control: Simply say “Take Photo” to capture moments hands-free and it can also automatically save a 10-second video.

Z50 Pro - A reliable dashcam designed to assist your daily driving





Our Z50 Pro is always your safe choice, an essential dashcam combining all necessary features you need. It supports 4G connectivity for real-time remote live view, so she can check on your drive anytime at her office. Its 4K + 1080P dual channel recording, enhanced by NightVIS 2.0 technology and AI ISP image processing, delivers clear footage even in dim lights. Like Z90 Master, Z50 Pro also features Built-in GPS & ADAS 2.0, Wi-Fi 6 high-speed transfer, 24/7 parking monitoring in time-lapse and collision detection modes, a supercapacitor created for extreme temperatures, and smart voice control function, offering premium protection at a relatively affordable price.

N5 Dual 2026 - 4G Dual-Channel Radar Dashcam





In addition to 4G connectivity, the N5 Dual 2026 combines a 4K front and 1080P rear camera with a unique low-power radar sensor that wakes instantly to detect motion around your parked car all day and saves a 10-second video. Powered by Al ISP enhanced NightVis 2.0, it guarantees detailed visuals in dark environments. Together with Built-in GPS & ADAS, D²save dual-storage reliability, Wi-Fi 6 high-speed transfer, a supercapacitor built for harsh climates, and smart voice control of course, it acts like a silent guardian, ensuring you’re covered on the road, so she feels secure at home.

To celebrate love and show you care for those who matter most, DDPAI’s official online store and Amazon Store are offering special discounts for Z90 Master and other products, making it a great time to upgrade your dashcam for safer driving and smarter parking.

About DDPAI

DDPAI is a dashcam brand committed to enriching the mobility experience with innovative technologies. The moments between departure and arrival shape who we are. Rather than chasing destinations, we pay attention to what happens along the way and strive to make every journey memorable.

