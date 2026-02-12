Industrial Fasteners Market Expected at USD 150.31 Billion by 2033, Owing to Growth in Automotive and Construction Sectors | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Fasteners Market size is valued at USD 101.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 150.31 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.

The growing demand from important end-use sectors including electronics, automotive, construction, aerospace, and machinery, where fasteners are essential for assembly, structural integrity, and safety, is propelling the expansion of the industrial fasteners market.





The U.S. industrial fasteners market size is USD 17.78 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 28.10 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The rise of the automotive, aerospace, and infrastructure industries is propelling the rapid expansion of the U.S. industrial fasteners industry. Increased usage in the manufacturing, transportation, and construction sectors is supported by the need for high-strength, corrosion-resistant fasteners, sophisticated manufacturing technologies, and industrial automation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Raw Material

In 2025, Metal Fasteners led the market with a share of 89.50% due to their high strength, durability, and wide applicability across automotive, construction, and industrial machinery. Plastic Fasteners is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.40% driven by demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and non-conductive solutions in electronics, consumer goods, and specialized industries.

By Fasteners Type

In 2025, Bolts led the market with a share of 34.47% as they are essential for mechanical assembly, structural integrity, and industrial maintenance. Rivets is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.75% supported by rising applications in aerospace, aviation, and lightweight metal assembly.

By Product

In 2025, Externally Threaded Fasteners led the market with a share of 48.30% due to their widespread use, ease of application, and compatibility with standard nuts, washers, and assemblies. Aerospace Grade Fasteners is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.03% fueled by increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant components in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

By Application

In 2025, Automotive led the market with a share of 33.10% as vehicles require high volumes of fasteners for assembly, structural integrity, and component fixation. Aerospace is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.14% driven by growth in commercial aviation, defense programs, and spacecraft manufacturing.

Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of approximately 44.10% in 2025E, the Asia Pacific region led the industrial fasteners market due to its high level of industrialization, thriving construction and automotive industries, and sizable manufacturing centers in China, India, and Japan.

The rising automotive, aerospace, and construction industries are predicted to propel the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.95% in the North American region. Adoption is fueled by the growing need for fasteners that are corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and strong.

Rising Automotive, Aerospace, and Construction Activities to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing demand from important end-use sectors including heavy machinery, construction, automotive, and aerospace is one of the main factors propelling the growth of the industrial fasteners market. For assembly, structural integrity, and safety in a variety of applications, industrial fasteners such as bolts, screws, nuts, rivets, and washers are crucial. Fastener use is increasing due to the growing manufacturing of automobiles, urban infrastructure projects, and aerospace components. Furthermore, the demand for sophisticated, high-strength fasteners is being driven by trends including lightweight vehicle construction, modular building designs, and high-precision aerospace manufacturing, which is speeding up market expansion.

Key Players:

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Arconic Fastening Systems and Rings

Hilti Corporation

LISI Group - Link Solutions for Industry

Nifco Inc

MW Industries, Inc.

Birmingham Fastener and Supply, Inc.

SESCO Industries, Inc.,

Elgin Fastener Group LLC

Slidematic

Dokka Fasteners A S

Manufacturing Associates, Inc.

Eastwood Manufacturing

Acument Global Technologies, Inc.

ATF, Inc.

Bossard Group

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Fastenal Company

Associated Fasteners, Inc.

Trifast plc

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Hilti launched a new range of high‑strength anchors designed for large‑scale infrastructure projects, improving durability and performance for construction‑heavy applications.

In May 2025, Nifco launched innovative lightweight plastic fastening solutions for electric vehicles, supporting automakers’ sustainability goals while reducing overall vehicle weight and improving assembly efficiency.

