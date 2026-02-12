TomTom and AECOM partner to deliver enhanced global infrastructure planning and road traffic management

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced a new global partnership with AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader. Leveraging TomTom’s historic and real-time traffic measures, AECOM will enhance its mobility and infrastructure planning, transport modelling, and traffic systems management and operations on behalf of both public and private sector clients globally.

Through the partnership, AECOM can integrate TomTom’s Traffic Stats, Origin Destination Analysis, Historic Traffic Volumes, Route Monitoring, Live Traffic, and Junction Analytics products into research, projects, operational teams and managed client solutions, enabling AECOM’s global teams to deliver more accurate, data‑driven insights that help improve mobility, enhance safety, and optimize infrastructure investments.

With urbanization, changing travel patterns, advancing vehicle technologies, and the policy imperatives of sustainable development, better planning, modeling, and effective delivery of infrastructure are essential. AECOM supports both the public and private sector in analyzing these shifts, their impacts, and how they can respond effectively to prepare for a new era of transportation.

TomTom’s high-quality traffic measures enable governments and private-sector partners around the world to make more informed transport decisions. This collaboration gives AECOM access to highly precise mobility insights, supporting safer roads, optimized networks, and more resilient infrastructure planning.

In traffic management and operational environments, TomTom Live Traffic provides low-latency, spatially and temporally accurate live observed speed data and road traffic incident detection to traffic management centers, road network managers, and emergency services. This can help national, state, and local road agencies respond more effectively to network disruptions, accidents, and congestion. The partnership will enable embedded AECOM traffic management teams to deliver better outcomes for their clients, as well as safer and more efficient road networks.

“We are excited to partner with TomTom to better support our customers in understanding the transportation and mobility shifts happening globally,” said Dwight Pullen, Senior Vice President, Global Aviation and Surface Transport Leader, AECOM. “By accessing TomTom’s industry-leading traffic data, we aim to improve our services in mobility and infrastructure planning, traffic management and congestion reduction, accessibility and mobility service assessments, and post-project evaluation and transport policy research. This collaboration will enable us to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving demands of transportation and urban development.”

“We are proud to be the chosen data provider for AECOM, a leader in infrastructure and transportation solutions,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Vice President for Traffic & Travel Information, TomTom. “By combining AECOM’s world-class infrastructure and mobility planning and delivery expertise with TomTom’s location intelligence, this partnership empowers decision-makers to plan, design, and deliver smarter mobility. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality data that supports innovative approaches to tackling the challenges of urban mobility and infrastructure development.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About AECOM:

AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

