Warner Technology Corp Welcomes Cybersecurity Veteran Ashleigh Steelman to Lead DoW Community Engagement

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Technology Corp. is thrilled to welcome Ashleigh Steelman to the team! With over a decade of experience in government cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and secure infrastructure, Ashleigh brings unmatched insight and leadership to our mission of delivering secure, mission-ready technology solutions.

Ashleigh’s background includes senior leadership experience in cyber defense, incident response, and threat intelligence at Procter & Gamble, where she helped drive enterprise security strategy and risk-informed response across a global, highly regulated environment. She also brings experience working within federal security and compliance frameworks aligned to DoD and Intelligence Community standards, including prior work on federal programs at GE, service as a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst focused on national security missions, and earlier service as a U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer specializing in digital network intelligence.

With a strong foundation in risk management, secure infrastructure, and translating complex technical security concepts into mission and operational impact, Ashleigh is well positioned to help defense customers identify, deploy, and operationalize secure technology solutions for classified and mission-critical environments.

