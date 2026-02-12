Vitaccess and Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America form strategic partnership to advance generation of real-world evidence in MG

Boston, MA, USA and Oxford, UK – 12 February 2026, Vitaccess, a leader in generating science-driven real-world evidence, has entered into an exclusive partnership with the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA), making the MGFA the official collaborator for the Vitaccess Real MG (VRMG) registry, to create one of the most comprehensive patient-centred evidence platforms in myasthenia gravis (MG).

The partnership addresses a critical challenge in MG, a rare and highly-unpredictable autoimmune disease: while clinical trials demonstrate efficacy, they rarely capture the longitudinal patient experience that regulators, payers, and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) entities increasingly demand. The VRMG registry will integrate clinical data with patient-reported outcomes, tracking treatment effectiveness, symptoms, and quality of life over an extended period of time in real-world settings. This will generate decision-grade evidence to support regulatory submissions, market access, and commercial strategy that will help to develop new effective therapies for MG patients more quickly.

The collaboration will:

Introduce MGFA’s existing registry members and their broader patient and physician community to the VRMG platform.

Integrate MGFA’s 10+ years of legacy registry data into a confidential, secure MG repository, offering a valuable resource for retrospective analyses.

Bring MGFA’s voice to the VRMG Scientific Advisory Board, ensuring that the registry continues to reflect patient and clinician priorities.

Strengthen opportunities for investigator-led studies, as MGFA continues to offer academic grants to support research on MG datasets.

Enhance clinical trial recruitment by enabling researchers to identify and engage eligible participants more efficiently through the expanded and enriched MG registry ecosystem.





"There's a gap between what clinical trials can show and what decision-makers need to see," said Mark Larkin, PhD, CEO and Founder of Vitaccess. "This is particularly evident in a disease like MG. We've been conducting patient-centred research in MG since 2019, always with advocacy groups. This partnership with MGFA is exciting – we are combining their years of patient trust with our scientific expertise and technology-enabled patient engagement infrastructure, creating sustained patient relationships that compound in value over time. Together we will build evidence that we believe will ultimately improve outcomes for patients and caregivers living with MG."

Samantha Masterson, President and CEO of the MGFA said: “Our community has always understood the value of contributing to research that can improve the quality of life for individuals living with MG. This partnership ensures that those powerful patient contributions influence groundbreaking discoveries and potential new treatments. Vitaccess's scientific rigor, proven track record of generating regulatory-grade evidence, and ability to design studies from Phase I through post-marketing sets it apart from technology-only solutions, making Vitaccess the ideal research partner. The data our members have shared over the past decade will now inform a new wave of evidence and holds immense potential to help researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies understand MG in ways that were not possible in the past."

MG is a rare, chronic neuromuscular autoimmune condition causing fluctuating fatigable muscle weakness, often starting in eyes, face, or throat, causing droopy eyelids, double vision and difficulty talking and swallowing, and can affect arms, legs, and breathing. MG has highly variable disease presentation, with symptoms of the disorder influenced by the specific cause, type, and other factors.

Partnership opportunities

Vitaccess invites pharma and biotech partners to explore how the VRMG registry can support evidence needs across the product lifecycle, from early development through post-approval. The registry offers multiple collaboration models including strategic data partnerships, custom sub-studies, and support for clinical trial feasibility and recruitment.

Upcoming webinar

The MGFA and Vitaccess will be hosting a virtual informational webinar on Friday, February 20, from 2:00–3:00 PM EST / 7:00–8:00 PM GMT, to provide an overview of the VRMG registry and a walkthrough of how patients and healthcare professionals can participate. We look forward to sharing more details soon and encourage all interested members of the MG community to join us and learn how they can contribute to this important initiative.

About the Vitaccess Real MG (VRMG) registry

Vitaccess Real MG (VRMG) is a patient registry designed to capture longitudinal observational data on myasthenia gravis (MG), its treatment, and impact on symptoms, daily activities, and quality of life. The registry links direct patient-reported data with data reported by healthcare professionals (HCPs) and data from patients’ medical records.

About Vitaccess

Vitaccess is a UK-based leader in real-world evidence generation, closing the insight gap for biopharma companies worldwide by putting patient voices at the center of research that matters. Through scientifically rigorous, expert-led patient research, we deliver the full spectrum of evidence generation, from longitudinal registries through to qualitative concept elicitation. Vitaccess can integrate patient-reported outcomes, clinical data, qualitative research, and preference studies, providing nuanced real-world evidence that supports global payer and regulatory decision-making, across a range of therapeutic areas, including rare disease, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, respiratory, and haematology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://vitaccess.com/

About the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America

Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) is the largest, leading patient advocacy organization in the United States solely dedicated to finding better treatments and supporting individuals living with the rare autoimmune, neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis (MG). We fund the most promising critical research discoveries and provide patient-centric programs and educational materials to connect members of the global MG Community and improve the lives of those living with MG. You can visit MGFA at myasthenia.org.

