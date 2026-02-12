Bank of Åland Plc: Early repayment of Additional Tier 1 Notes 1/2021 on 24 March 2026



Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

February 12, 2026, 9.00 EET

Early repayment of Bank of Åland’s SEK 300,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes

Bank of Åland Plc (“Bank of Åland”) has on 24 March 2021 issued debt instruments in the form of Additional Tier 1 capital in the amount of SEK 300,000,000. The instruments are perpetual and include an early redemption option exercisable after five years (Ålandsbanken SEK 300,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes, ISIN: SE0013360153) (the “Notes”).

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes, and subject to approval from the competent authority, Bank of Åland has the right to redeem the Notes in full at the earliest on 24 March 2026 and on each subsequent interest payment date. The Bank of Åland has obtained the required approval from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and will exercise its right to early redemption the Notes in connection with the next interest payment.

The Notes will be repaid in full to noteholders on the interest payment date, 24 March 2026.

An application will be submitted to Nasdaq Helsinki to delist the Notes.

For further information, please contact:

BANK OF ÅLAND PLC

Ulf Bäckström

Head of Treasury

ulf.backstrom@alandsbanken.fi

+358 20 429 3684

