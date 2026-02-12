OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 9.00 A.M. EET, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE



Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Financial Statements Release 1 January – 31 December 2025: Commission income increasing, cost growth halted – Q4 comparable profit before taxes EUR 17.2 million

This release is a summary of Oma Savings Bank’s (OmaSp) January-December 2025 Financial Statements Release, which can be read from the pdf file attached to this stock exchange release and on the Company’s web pages www.omasp.fi

CEO Karri Alameri :

During 2025, significant changes were implemented at OmaSp. Our determined work to strengthen risk management and clarify our processes also continued in the fourth quarter. At the same time, our core business developed as expected toward the end of the year despite the challenging operating environment, where in particular the labour market situation is weak and geopolitical tensions are causing additional uncertainty.

The comparable profit before taxes for the fourth quarter of the year stood at EUR 17.2 (27.9) million. Profits continued to be weighed down by a decrease in net interest income and high operational costs. In the fourth quarter, the comparable ROE was 9.3 (15.6)%, and the comparable EPS was EUR 0.43 (0.67).

The comparable cost-to-income ratio in the fourth quarter was 57.3 (47.7)%. Comparable operating expenses decreased by 5.7%, totalling EUR 30.5 (32.4) million; however, personnel expenses grew by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Costs of approximately EUR 1 million related to risk management development projects and other assessment initiatives were recorded in the fourth quarter.

Due to the shrinking loan portfolio, net interest income fell by 26.3% in the final quarter compared to the previous year, amounting to EUR 37.5 (50.9) million.

The mortgage loan portfolio decreased by 3.2% over the past 12 months and the SME customer portfolio by 19.9%. The SME customer loan portfolio fell particularly during the first half of the year; the reasons for the decline were exits from highrisk customer relationships, measures to advance the controlled winding down portfolio, and the discontinuation of several large customer relationships whose needs were considerable relative to the size of our Company.

The deposit portfolio decreased by 3.0% over the past 12 months, resulting from changes in deposits from individual SME customers.

Compared to the previous year, net fee and commission income grew by 1.6% in the fourth quarter to stand at EUR 13.3 (13.1) million. Fee and commission income from lending, mutual fund savings and payment services increased in comparison to the reference period.

Impairment losses on financial assets decreased by 26.2% in the fourth quarter and amounted to EUR -5.6 (-7.6) million. In the fourth quarter, provisions related to the controlled winding down portfolio remained at the level of the previous quarter.

In summer 2024, the Company announced that the controlled winding down portfolio related to non-compliance with the guidelines amounted to approximately EUR 240 million, representing around 4% of the Company’s loan portfolio. At the end of 2025, the size of the controlled winding down portfolio stood at approximately EUR 180 million, representing 3.2% of the total loan portfolio.

Satisfaction among key stakeholders provides strong foundation for our strategy of growth

Customer satisfaction is one of the most important indicators of the Company’s success. In the customer survey conducted at the end of 2025, our Net Promoter Score (NPS) rose clearly from the previous year’s level to 40 (37).

Our reputation among the public also improved significantly during 2025. This is reflected in the latest Reputation & Trust survey for 2025, in which OmaSp’s reputation increased to a score of 3.42, clearly better than the industry average of 3.28.

Our personnel are our most important resource. Our annual employee survey provides us with valuable information on job satisfaction and employee wellbeing, along with insights into how we are functioning as a work community. According to the employee survey conducted at the end of 2025, overall employee satisfaction was 4.15 out of a possible five.

In the fourth quarter, our Company’s financial position continued to strengthen. The total capital ratio at yearend was 19.3 (15.6)%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 18.3 (14.4)%. Equity at yearend totalled EUR 618.8 (576.1) million. Our liquidity position is strong, enabling responsible and profitable growth in line with our strategy.

In January 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the strategy and financial targets for the 2026–2029 period. OmaSp aims to be recognised and established nationwide as a bank that combines the highly personal service of a small bank with the reliability of a solid bank, supported by the efficiencies that a more unified operating model allows. We also aim to expand the Company’s fee and commission-based business.

The outlook for the Company's business in the financial year 2026 is affected by the general situation of the housing market and the impact of the market situation on the willingness of SMEs to invest in particular. With the decline in market interest rates and changes in the credit portfolio, net interest income will decrease compared to the previous financial year. For 2026, we expect stable cost development, and we estimate that the impairment losses on financial assets will remain at a lower level than in the previous financial year. We estimate that the comparable profit before taxes for the financial year 2026 will decrease slightly from the comparison period.

The year 2025 was a period of change for our Company and demonstrates our strong culture of execution. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all our personnel for their professionalism and their ability to move our Company forward. I would also like to thank our customers for placing their trust in us as well as for the excellent cooperation that forms the foundation of our operations.

January–December 2025

For the last quarter of the year, profit before taxes was EUR 12.0 (22.6) million and comparable profit before taxes was EUR 17.2 (27.9) million.

For January–December, profit before taxes was EUR 49.2 (74.6) million and comparable profit before taxes was EUR 56.9 (86.7) million.

Total capital (TC) ratio strengthened further and was 19.3 (15.6)%.

As a result of the decline in the loan portfolio and decline in market rates, net interest income decreased by 26.3% in the last quarter and in January–December by 20.9% compared to the previous year.

Mortgage portfolio decreased by 3.2% during the previous 12 months. SME customer loan portfolio decreased by 19.9% during the previous 12 months. The SME customer loan portfolio decreased especially during the first half of the year. The decline was affected by the divestment of a few large customers, whose needs had grown large in relation to the Company’s size, the exit from risk customers, and progress in the controlled winding down portfolio.

Deposits decreased by 3.0% over the past 12 months. The deposits declined during the first quarter due to changes in the deposits of individual SME customers. During the second and third quarter, the deposits increased. In the last quarter, the deposits decreased by 1.9% mainly due to the changes in institutional deposits.

In the last quarter, fee and commission income and expenses (net) increased by 1.6% and were in total EUR 13.3 (13.1) million. Commission income related to lending, saving in funds and commission income related to payment transactions increased from the comparison period. The increase in commission income on payment transactions was affected by the pricing changes implemented in the last quarter. Fee and commission expenses increased compared to the comparison period. During 2025, net fee income remained at the level of the comparison period and were EUR 50.7 (50.7) million.





Impairment of EUR 3.1 million was recorded in net income on financial assets and liabilities for associated companies and joint ventures in the last quarter.

Total operating income decreased by 24.0% in the last quarter, and in January–December by 18.0%. In the last quarter, comparable total operating income decreased by 21.6%.

In the last quarter, total operating expenses decreased by 8.2% compared to the comparison period. In 2025, total operating expenses increased by 10.9%. Personnel expenses increased by 16.8% in the last quarter. In January-December, personnel expenses increased by 28.5%. The number of personnel at the end of the period was 642 (585).

In the last quarter, other operating expenses decreased by 20.9% and were in total EUR 17.6 (22.3) million and in January–December EUR 71.9 (69.3) million.

For the last quarter, a total of EUR 0.4 million was recorded for the implementation of the action plans related to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority’s (FIN-FSA) final reports. The action plans were implemented as planned by the end of the financial year. The Company will proceed with the necessary developmental activities as part of the continuous development work. Also, the controlled winding down portfolio related to non-compliance with the guidelines was advanced, and investigation costs of EUR 0.6 million were recorded.

In the last quarter, comparable total operating expenses decreased by 5.7% and were EUR 30.5 (32.4) million.

In the last quarter, impairment losses on financial assets decreased by 26.2% and were in total EUR -5.6 (-7.6) million. In the last quarter, allowances made for the controlled winding down portfolio remained at the previous quarter’s level.

For January–December, impairment losses on financial assets were in total EUR -47.1 (-83.4) million. In January-December, allowances for the controlled winding down portfolio, taking into account model updates, increased the amount of impairment losses by EUR 14.0 million.

In summer 2024, the Company announced a loan portfolio analysis related to the non-compliance with the guidelines, according to which the portfolio related to the non-compliance with the guidelines represented approximately 4% of the Company's loan portfolio, amounting to approximately EUR 240 million. In this regard, the Company launched a controlled winding down plan in the second half of 2024. As a result of various arrangements, the size of the loan portfolio related to non-compliance with the guidelines was approximately EUR 180 million on 31 December 2025, representing 3.2% of the total loan portfolio.

In the last quarter, the cost/income ratio was 63.9 (52.9)% and for the whole year 2025, 56.1 (41.3)%.

In the last quarter, comparable cost/income ratio was 57.3 (47.7)% and in January–December, comparable cost/income ratio was 53.5 (37.8)%.

In the last quarter, comparable return on equity (ROE) was 9.3 (15.6)% and in January–December, 7.6 (12.4)%.





The Group's key figures (1,000 euros) 1–12/2025 1–12/2024 Δ % 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 Δ % Net interest income 168,637 213,097 -21% 37,518 50,913 -26% Fee and commission income and expenses, net 50,651 50,745 0% 13,314 13,105 2% Total operating income 221,408 270,068 -18% 48,915 64,381 -24% Total operating expenses -123,066 -111,004 11% -31,127 -33,917 -8% Impairment losses on financial assets, net -47,111 -83,379 -43% -5,586 -7,572 -26% Profit before taxes 49,248 74,589 -34% 12,002 22,582 -47% Cost/income ratio, % 56.1% 41.3% 36% 63.9% 52.9% 21% Balance sheet total 7,474,004 7,709,090 -3% 7,474,004 7,709,090 -3% Equity 618,829 576,143 7% 618,829 576,143 7% Return on assets (ROA) % 0.5% 0.8% -33% 0.5% 0.9% -40% Return on equity (ROE) % 6.6% 10.7% -38% 6.6% 12.6% -48% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1.19 1.80 -34% 0.30 0.54 -44% Total capital (TC) ratio % 19.3% 15.6% 24% 19.3% 15.6% 24% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio % 18.3% 14.4% 27% 18.3% 14.4% 27% Comparable profit before taxes 56,896 86,656 -34% 17,169 27,945 -39% Comparable cost/income ratio, % 53.5% 37.8% 41% 57.3% 47.7% 20% Comparable return on equity (ROE) % 7.6% 12.4% -38% 9.3% 15.6% -41%

Outlook for 2026

The outlook for the Company's business in the financial year 2026 is affected by the general situation of the housing market and the impact of the market situation on the willingness of SMEs to invest in particular. With the decline in market interest rates and changes in the credit portfolio, net interest income will decrease compared to the previous financial year. In line with its strategy, the Company invests in broad-based earnings and an increase in commission income. The growth in the cost structure has been halted, and the Company expects a stable cost development for 2026. The Company estimates that the impairment losses on financial assets will remain at a lower level than in the previous financial year.

Oma Savings Bank Plc provides earnings guidance on comparable profit before taxes for 2026. The earnings guidance is based on the forecast for the entire year, which takes into account the prevailing market and business situation. The estimates are based on the management’s insight into the Group’s business development.

We estimate that the Group’s comparable profit before taxes for the financial year 2026 will decline slightly from the comparison period (the comparable profit before taxes for the financial year 2025 was EUR 56.9 million).

The Board of Director’s proposal for the distribution of profit to AGM

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend in accordance with the updated dividend policy in January 2026. The Board of Directors proposes that, on the basis of the Financial Statements to be adopted for 2025, an actual dividend of EUR 0.36 and an additional dividend of EUR 0.14 be paid from the Parent Company's distributable profits for each share entitled to a dividend for 2025. Additional dividend is proposed to be paid in accordance with the dividend policy due to the Company's strong financial position and significantly strengthened capital buffers. The record date for actual and additional dividend would be 20 April 2026 and the payment date 27 April 2026.

No material changes have taken place in the Company's financial position after the financial year. The Company’s liquidity is good, and the proposed profit distribution does not compromise the Company’s liquidity according to the Board of Directors’ insight.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 16 April 2026. The Company's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately at a later date.

Webcast for investors, analysts and media representatives 12 February 2026

The results will be presented by CEO Karri Alameri accordingly:

The webcast in Finnish is at 11.00 EET. The link to the webcast in Finnish can be accessed from here

The webcast in English is at 12.00 EET. The link to the webcast in English can be accessed from here If you want to ask questions during the event,

please choose “Teleconference” at the webcast front page.

The webcasts will be recorded, and the recordings will be available later the same day on https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +340 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi





OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

