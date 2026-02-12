AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results

AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 19 February 2026 at 12:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene and the members of the Management Board Margus Schults and Harri Hanschmidt.

We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, no later than 11:00 am on 19 February 2026, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee. Due to time constraints, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.

How to join the webinar?

The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that to participate, no prior registration is required, and no reminder will be sent. To participate, please join the webinar on 19 February 2026 at 12:00 (EET) via the following link.

As there is no prior registration needed and no reminder will be sent, we recommend that all interested parties mark the webinar in their calendar.

You can either participate by joining from your web browser or via the Microsoft Teams application. When using a smart device to join the webinar, you first need to download the Microsoft Teams application from either Play Store or App Store.

The webinar will be recorded and will be made available on the company’s website under Reports & Financial key figures.



Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 5615 7170