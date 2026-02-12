Heineken Holding N.V. announces second tranche of its €750 million share buyback programme

Amsterdam, 12 February 2026 – Heineken Holding N.V. [(EURONEXT:HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY)] announces the start of the second €375 million tranche of its up to circa €750 million two-year share buyback programme, as communicated on 12 February 2025.

Heineken Holding N.V. will use the proceeds of its pro rata participation in the Heineken N.V. share buyback programme to repurchase, on a daily basis, a number of Heineken Holding N.V shares equal to the number of Heineken N.V. shares that Heineken Holding N.V. will sell to Heineken N.V. The Heineken N.V. shares will be sold by Heineken Holding N.V. for the price of the volume-weighted average price of the shares acquired by Heineken N.V. on market on the relevant day. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. have entered into an arrangement to ensure Heineken Holding N.V.'s participation in Heineken N.V.'s share buyback programme is implemented in conformity with Heineken Holding N.V.'s articles of association.

The second tranche of the Heineken Holding N.V. share buyback programme is expected to complete no later than 29 January 2027, or so much earlier as the amount dedicated to the second tranche has been spent, barring unforeseen circumstances. All shares that are repurchased under the programme will be cancelled to reduce

Heineken Holding N.V. ’s issued share capital. The share buyback programme may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

The programme will be executed within the limitations of the existing authority granted in the 17 April 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders of Heineken Holding N.V. and the authority granted by future general meetings of Heineken Holding N.V.

The programme will be executed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (“Market Abuse Regulation”), including, with respect to the repurchase of shares on the market, compliance with the safe harbour provisions for share buybacks.

Heineken Holding N.V will inform the market of the progress of the programme through regular press releases and updates on its website (www.heinekencompany.com/investors).

Regulatory information:

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN’s dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on www.heinekenholding.com and www.theheinekencompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn and Instagram.

