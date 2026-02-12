Press release - Danish version attached below.

Trifork subsidiary Netic A/S strengthens national digital resilience with new data center in Eastern Denmark

Aalborg, 12 February 2026 – The Danish IT operations specialist Netic A/S today announces the opening of its new data center, DC7, on Zealand. The expansion means that Netic can now offer full geographical East/West redundancy and additional 3-center distribution, marking a decisive step in future-proofing Denmark’s most critical IT infrastructure.

With the opening of the new data center, Netic meets a sharp increase in demand, particularly from public authorities and enterprises with critical infrastructure. For these organizations, "Danish soil" is no longer just a preference, but a necessary insurance policy in an uncertain geopolitical world.

Geopolitical insurance and full data sovereignty

The current geopolitical climate has made sovereignty the most critical parameter in the market. By establishing DC7 on Zealand, Netic now offers full geographical redundancy across the country, where the new facilities in the East complement the well-established setup in Jutland. The new data center enables greater distribution of workload risk and advanced disaster recovery scenarios, ensuring that operations continue uninterrupted even if an entire region were to experience a blackout.

Netic controls the entire value chain, providing customers with three levels of protection:

Data sovereignty: Full GDPR compliance and safeguards against unintended third-country transfers.

Full GDPR compliance and safeguards against unintended third-country transfers. Operational sovereignty: All Netic employees are subject to Danish residency requirements and are eligible for security clearance, while the customer retains full control over encryption and access keys.

All Netic employees are subject to Danish residency requirements and are eligible for security clearance, while the customer retains full control over encryption and access keys. Technical sovereignty: Through the use of Open Source and open standards, Netic minimizes the risk of technical lock-in.

Through the use of Open Source and open standards, Netic minimizes the risk of technical lock-in. Physical security and sustainability: The facilities are secured with high-level physical protection and are operated with a focus on energy efficiency and green power.

Danish soil is important, but not enough

"In the current geopolitical situation, sovereignty has become the absolutely most important requirement in the market. For us, it is not just about where the server is physically located; it is about giving the control back to the customer on a legal, operational, and technical level," says Steen Jensen, CEO of Netic A/S.

"With the opening of DC7, we are offering a 'geopolitical insurance.' We see a significant trend where critical actors are moving away from global cloud solutions due to concerns regarding foreign jurisdiction. Netic is now delivering the necessary resilience to ensure that critical IT can function smoothly, even if an entire region experiences technical failures or is hit by hybrid threats.”

A trusted partner for organizations with strict security requirements

Netic’s strategic focus on high security and sovereignty has made the company a preferred partner for both large private enterprises, such as JYSK and SOS International, as well as public organizations within sectors like healthcare. As a fully accredited operations provider, Netic complies with the strictest standards, including ISO 27001, NIS2, DORA, and ISAE 3402 & 3000 Type II.





About Netic (netic.dk): Netic A/S is a leading Danish Managed IT Service Provider with over 20 years of experience in operating complex and critical IT infrastructure. The company is a specialist in business-critical IT operations and operates as a subsidiary of the Trifork Group. With an uncompromising focus on security, stability, and compliance, Netic delivers hosting and operations solutions from its own Danish data centers. With national residency requirements and employees eligible for security clearance, Netic ensures stable operations for customers in complex sectors with stringent security and compliance requirements.

About Trifork Group (trifork.com): Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.

Press contact: Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, Head of IR & PR, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

Attachments