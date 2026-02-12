The Vicat Group awarded a “Grand Projets Industriels de Décarbonation” (GPID) grant for its VAIA project





The VAIA (Vicat Advanced Industrial Alliance) project has been awarded a GPID grant by the French government. This recognition follows on from the public support obtained after the project was selected by the European Innovation Fund program in November 2025.

This new grant marks a key milestone in the development of the VAIA project. Studies are ongoing and the final investment decision is scheduled for 2027. The VAIA project aims to capture and store 1.2 million tons of CO 2 per year at the Montalieu-Vercieu cement plant, the largest in France. It also enables the creation of a unique value chain, serving as the initial anchor point in the Rhône Valley for a complete sector covering the capture, transport, use, and liquefaction of CO 2 for storage.

The GPID grant is part of the French government's Major Investment Plans to accelerate the country's ecological and industrial transition. This program aims to support innovative and structuring projects, particularly those that contribute to the decarbonization of industry, the modernization of infrastructure, and the competitiveness of strategic sectors.





About Vicat:

For 170 years, Vicat has been a leading player in the mineral and biosourced building materials industry. Vicat is a group listed on the Euronext Paris market, part of the SBF 120 Index, and is under the majority control of the founding Merceron-Vicat family. With the ambition of achieving carbon neutrality in its value chain by 2050, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities. The Vicat Group is present in 12 countries spanning both developed and emerging markets. It has close to 10,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €3,884 million in 2024. With its strong regional positions, Vicat is developing a circular economy model beneficial for all and consistently innovating to reduce the construction industry’s environmental impact. www.vicat.fr

Contact:

Raphael Hinninger

07 61 74 86 52

raphael.hinninger@vicat.fr

