ConnectWise Previews IT Nation Connect Europe 2026

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software and services company dedicated to the success of IT Solution Providers, today previewed key programming and leadership participation for IT Nation Connect Europe, its premier EMEA event taking place 9-11 March in London.

IT Nation Connect Europe is a cornerstone of ConnectWise’s regional partner strategy, underscoring the company’s accelerating momentum and investment across EMEA by bringing MSPs, industry experts, and ConnectWise leaders together to share practical, ConnectWise-led insights and peer-driven learning focused on growth, innovation, automation, cybersecurity, and operational maturity—helping partners scale efficiently and navigate a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

“At its core, IT Nation is about turning community into progress,” said Dan Scott, Senior Director, IT Nation Community at ConnectWise. “IT Nation Connect Europe gives our EMEA partners the opportunity to learn from and network with each other, share best practices, and leave London with actionable ideas to help scale their businesses.”

This year’s event also marks an exciting step forward in ConnectWise’s EMEA growth, with attendees able to connect directly with Johannes Kamleitner, newly appointed Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market EMEA. His leadership reflects ConnectWise’s deepening focus on regional engagement and long-term partner success across the UK & Ireland and Europe.

“IT Nation Connect Europe comes at a pivotal moment for MSPs across the region,” said Johannes Kamleitner, SVP, Go-to-Market EMEA at ConnectWise. “As partners navigate growth, security demands, and AI adoption, ConnectWise is focused on delivering the insight, innovation, and leadership they need to scale profitably. I look forward to meeting our partners in London and strengthening our engagement across EMEA.”

The event will also feature optional, hands-on pre-day workshops on Monday, 9 March, including the debut of IT Nation Secure, alongside Automation Nation and eight other workshops. These immersive sessions are designed for technical practitioners and senior leaders alike, providing practical guidance for strengthening security maturity, accelerating automation, and unlocking operational efficiencies.

Session Highlights: ConnectWise-Led Insights for Partner Growth

Redesigning the MSP Operating Model with zofiQ

Explore how embedded intelligence in the PSA reshapes service delivery and helps MSPs scale without burning out their teams.

Led by: Lee Silverstone, zofiQ Co-Founder & ConnectWise SVP, Product, AI Platform



Explore how embedded intelligence in the PSA reshapes service delivery and helps MSPs scale without burning out their teams. Lee Silverstone, zofiQ Co-Founder & ConnectWise SVP, Product, AI Platform How Automation and AI Will Impact MSP Staffing and Profitability

Learn how automation is changing MSP margins, staffing models, and operational KPIs—including how to measure impact using the Automation Index.

Led by: Peter Kujawa, EVP & GM, Service Leadership and IT Nation, ConnectWise; Lee Silverstone, zofiQ Co-Founder & ConnectWise SVP, Product, AI Platform



Learn how automation is changing MSP margins, staffing models, and operational KPIs—including how to measure impact using the Automation Index. Peter Kujawa, EVP & GM, Service Leadership and IT Nation, ConnectWise; Lee Silverstone, zofiQ Co-Founder & ConnectWise SVP, Product, AI Platform What’s Next for ConnectWise Cybersecurity Innovation

A preview of the strategic roadmap shaping the future of the ConnectWise cybersecurity portfolio.

Led by: John Helms, Senior Director, Product Management, ConnectWise



A preview of the strategic roadmap shaping the future of the ConnectWise cybersecurity portfolio. John Helms, Senior Director, Product Management, ConnectWise Unlocking the Future of SIEM: ConnectWise SIEM 3.0

See how autonomous security reduces noise, improves response, and modernizes MSP security operations.

Led by: John Helms, Senior Director, Product Management, ConnectWise



See how autonomous security reduces noise, improves response, and modernizes MSP security operations. John Helms, Senior Director, Product Management, ConnectWise Build Your PSA for Maximum AI Impact

Practical steps MSPs can take today to prepare PSA workflows and data foundations for agentic AI.

Led by: Dalen Smart, Manager, Technical Sales, ConnectWise; Jeff Bishop, EVP & GM, Unified Monitoring & Management, ConnectWise



Practical steps MSPs can take today to prepare PSA workflows and data foundations for agentic AI. Dalen Smart, Manager, Technical Sales, ConnectWise; Jeff Bishop, EVP & GM, Unified Monitoring & Management, ConnectWise Redefining the New Era of Data Protection

Discover how security, BCDR, and DLP converge to strengthen the Attack-to-Recovery journey.

Led by: Adam Preeo, VP, Product Management, ConnectWise

In addition to breakout programming, attendees will experience keynote sessions focused on innovation, cybersecurity, and the future of managed services, along with opportunities to engage directly with ConnectWise leadership, product experts, and ecosystem partners. The event will also feature a dynamic Solutions Pavilion showcasing ConnectWise technology and a broad range of ecosystem partner innovations—giving attendees hands-on access to the tools, integrations, and resources that help MSPs scale more efficiently. Networking receptions and dedicated community experiences will further foster collaboration and partner success across EMEA.

Join Us in London

Registration is now open for IT Nation Connect Europe, March 9–11, in London. MSPs, technology providers, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to attend and be part of Europe’s leading ConnectWise partner community.

For more information or to register, click here.

