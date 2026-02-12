Quantexa to Establish New Global Headquarters in London at The Delft, GPE’s landmark building on the South Bank

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence, today announced it has signed an agreement with Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) for premium office space at The Delft, a newly developed building located on London’s South Bank. The site will serve as Quantexa’s new global headquarters upon completion in 2027, marking a major long-term investment in the UK and a pivotal milestone in the company’s global growth strategy.

The new headquarters represents more than a change of address. It reflects Quantexa’s transition into its next stage of scale as a category-defining software company, supporting accelerating global demand for trusted data, contextual analytics, and AI-driven decision intelligence across financial services, government, and complex regulated industries.



Located at the heart of London’s technology, financial services, and innovation ecosystem, The Delft positions Quantexa closer to its largest customers, strategic partners, and policy stakeholders. London will continue to serve as the company’s global operational and innovation nerve center, supporting its expanding international footprint across North America, Europe, and APAC.



The 52,293 sq ft headquarters is being designed to support modern, global ways of working, bringing together product innovation, engineering, customer collaboration, and ecosystem engagement under one roof. GPE’s flexible design and strong sustainability credentials align with Quantexa’s commitment to responsible growth, long-term value creation, and building durable institutional infrastructure to support the next decade of expansion.

Vishal Marria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quantexa, said: “Establishing our global headquarters in The Delft building marks a major milestone in Quantexa’s journey. As a company founded in London, it is especially meaningful that our new home is just around the corner from where we began. London has always been central to our story and will continue to be so.

The UK, and London in particular, provides an exceptional environment to start, scale, and grow a global business. With world-class transport links, access to diverse and highly skilled talent, and a truly international business ecosystem, it continues to be the ideal base for our ambitions.

As global demand for trusted data and AI-driven decision intelligence continues to accelerate, our new headquarters will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and growth, bringing together our teams, customers, and partners to shape the next generation of decision-centric enterprises.”

The announcement was welcomed by civic and national leaders, who highlighted the broader economic benefits of Quantexa’s decision.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “This government is making sure Britain is home to the stability, capital and talent that drive greater growth and deliver for business and investors.

By choosing London for its global headquarters, Quantexa is backing the UK as one of the best places in the world to do business, bringing more high-skilled jobs, more innovation, and more growth to our economy.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is a global hub for AI innovation and investment, and Quantexa’s decision to establish its global headquarters in the capital will help us shape the next technological wave. I’m committed to ensuring London benefits from the huge potential of AI as we continue to build a fairer, more prosperous London for everyone.”

The London headquarters announcement reflects Quantexa’s continued global scale and investment strategy. The company also confirmed plans to open a new, North American headquarters in New York City this spring, located in the Bank of America Building in Midtown Manhattan. This follows the opening of a new technical hub in Boston last November, as well as the opening of an innovation center in Dublin, Ireland later this year, further strengthening Quantexa’s global footprint and commitment to innovation. Together, these investments reflect Quantexa’s strategy to scale its presence in key global markets while remaining close to customers, talent, and ecosystem partners.

Completion of The Delft is expected in Spring 2027.

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 900 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

