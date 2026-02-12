Virtune AB (Publ) announces the listing of Virtune BNB ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra

Stockholm, February 12, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of Virtune BNB ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra, one of Europe’s leading regulated trading venues.

About Virtune BNB ETP

Virtune BNB ETP is a physically backed exchange-traded product designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to BNB. This is achieved through a transparent, physically backed structure with institutional-grade security.

Virtune BNB ETP:

1:1 exposure to BNB

100% physically backed by the underlying asset BNB held in cold-storage with Coinbase

1.95% annual management fee

First day of trading: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Xetra Exchange Ticker: VBNB

Trading currency: EUR

ISIN: SE0027598202

WKN: A4ARBW



About BNB

BNB is the native crypto asset of the BNB Chain ecosystem and is used across one of the largest blockchain networks globally. It is utilized for transaction fees, participation in decentralized applications, and on-chain activity across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 services. BNB also provides utility within the broader ecosystem.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are happy to expand our product range on Deutsche Börse Xetra with a BNB ETP. This marks our tenth listed product and underscores our long-term commitment to the German market. Since listing our first ETP around eight months ago, we have focused on building a comprehensive, regulated product offering that gives investors exposure to established crypto assets through regulated investment channels.”

For institutional investors interested in discussing the opportunities our ETPs offer, or to learn more about Virtune and our products, please contact hello@virtune.com. Additional information is available at www.virtune.com .

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO, Virtune AB (publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 22 ETPs with a total of USD 260 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000+ investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com.