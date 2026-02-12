Nxera Pharma Licenses GPCR-targeted Program to Newly Founded Spin-out Company

New company established by a leading international life sciences investment firm





Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 12 January 2026 – Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Nxera” or “the Company”; TSE 4565) announced that it has entered into a license agreement (the “Agreement”) with a newly established independent company (the “NewCo”), created by a leading international life sciences investment firm, to advance Nxera’s G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR)-targeted program (the “Program”).

Under the Agreement, Nxera has received an equity stake in NewCo and upon successful development and commercialization of the asset, Nxera is entitled to receive milestone payments and royalties from sales. Under the terms of the agreement, Nxera has retained certain rights to develop and commercialize the asset in Japan and certain Asia-Pacific territories in the future. No details of these economic terms are being disclosed based on contract confidentiality.

By partnering with the NewCo, which has the capability to advance asset development and raise capital, Nxera believes this is the best approach to maximize the value of the Program and enable it to reach patients. Nxera also may choose to participate in a Series A financing round of NewCo in the near future alongside major global investment firms.

The impact of this Agreement on Nxera’s consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2026 is currently under review. Nxera will promptly disclose any matters requiring disclosure as they arise.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally. The Company has built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high-value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region. In addition, the Company is advancing an extensive pipeline internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies powered by its unique NxWave™ GPCR structure-based drug discovery platform. Nxera Pharma operates at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.