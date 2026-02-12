Wallapop and Albatross Sign Strategic Partnership to Bring Real-Time AI Discovery to the Future of Consumer-to-Consumer Commerce

Zurich, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallapop, the leading platform for conscious consumption in Spain, today announced a strategic partnership with Swiss AI company Albatross to deploy real-time AI discovery across its platform, advancing user engagement and seller visibility at unprecedented scale.

With Albatross, Wallapop becomes one of the first C2C marketplaces globally to move beyond static, history-based recommendation systems toward in-session, adaptive discovery that understands user intent as it unfolds.





In practice, this means discovery on Wallapop becomes more pro-active and responsive. For instance, when a user explores a second-hand sofa and then starts browsing rugs or floor lamps, the system understands the shift from evaluating a single item to furnishing a living space. Instead of continuing to surface more sofas, as traditional recommenders do, discovery adapts in real time to reflect the user’s evolving intent, highlighting relevant complementary items across categories, including products the user didn’t know existed.

As the session continues, the experience keeps evolving: a user who then clicks on a vintage coffee table may start seeing lighting, paintings, décor, or storage pieces that match the same style, even if they never looked for them explicitly. This allows users to uncover highly relevant listings that feel like genuine finds, rather than variations of what they’ve already seen. Crucially, this allows discovery to keep pace as interests change (even within the same session) and helps the right listings surface at the right moment.

The announcement follows Albatross’ recent $12.25 million fundraise to deploy its real-time perception layer; a technology designed to understand what users want in the moment. Forbes recently described this approach as the “second pillar of AI.” While generative AI has transformed how content is created, Albatross focuses on how content is discovered in environments where scale and choice overwhelm traditional personalization.

Early production deployments have shown significant impact, beyond what is possible with traditional recommenders. In a four-week A/B test on 10% of Wallapop’s traffic, measuring performance across the entire homepage experience, the platform yielded:

Increase in User Engagement: +118.9%

Increase in Favorites & Interactions: +104.8%

Increase Purchase Intentions: +46.9%

Importantly, the system surfaced previously unseen items to qualified buyers, demonstrating its ability to unlock latent supply rather than simply amplify already popular listings. These gains have remained remarkably stable - and continued to improve - over an extended four-month production period, underscoring the robustness of the approach beyond short-term experimentation.





Albatross founders: (L to R), Dr Matteo Ruffini, Dr Kevin Kahn and Johan Boissard.

For Wallapop, the shift goes beyond buyer relevance. The partnership introduces algorithmic seller discovery as a core capability, dynamically matching live buyer intent with relevant, shippable listings and addressing one of recommerce’s hardest challenges: ensuring quality supply doesn’t get lost in volume.

“At Wallapop, we are moving toward a system that understands what users want in real time, helping buyers find the right items faster while giving sellers more effective visibility for their listings,” says Rob Cassedy, CEO of Wallapop. “Our collaboration with Albatross represents another step forward in our mission to empower people to participate in a more conscious consumption model that creates economic opportunities for people.”

Unlike conventional recommenders built on past behavior and popularity signals, Albatross’ technology continuously interprets live user interactions. Every action within a session updates the system’s understanding of user intent and the catalog, allowing discovery to adapt instantly to changing behavior, supply dynamics, and context. This approach is particularly helpful for second-hand marketplaces, where millions of unique items with inconsistent metadata make traditional popularity- or similarity-based methods ineffective.

For Albatross, Wallapop represents a demanding real-world environment for AI discovery. With a constantly evolving catalog of one-of-a-kind items and high listing velocity, Wallapop provides an ideal setting to validate and scale in-session perception models under real marketplace constraints.

“Together with Wallapop, we’re delivering an online discovery experience comparable to the best in-store journey; one where users uncover products that feel like true hidden gems, tailored just for them, in real time” said Dr. Kevin Kahn, CEO of Albatross AI. “While large language models make sense of words, Albatross’ perception model makes sense of the sequence and context of user actions as they happen. This partnership demonstrates a radical shift in discovery, search, and personalization, which have seen little innovation for more than a decade.”

The partnership represents one of the earliest large-scale commercial deployments of adaptive, in-session AI discovery in recommerce, reinforcing Wallapop’s ambition to lead the next phase of marketplace evolution.

Ends

About Wallapop

Wallapop is the leading platform for conscious and humane consumption in Spain. Founded in Barcelona in 2013 and present in Spain, Italy and Portugal, Wallapop aims to create a unique inventory ecosystem of reused products that facilitates a more humane and sustainable consumption model. The platform connects 21 million users who visit it every month, who collectively create more than 100 million listings annually. On Wallapop it is possible to buy and sell products from all categories of consumer goods easily, quickly and securely. It is also a reference in more specific categories such as motor vehicles.

About Albatross

Albatross is the AI platform for real-time discovery. Founded in Switzerland in 2024, Albatross is leading the shift from AI generation to real-time perception - driving engagement in online marketplaces by adapting discovery and search to user interests in the moment. Today, Albatross orchestrates discovery across 100+ million products and processes billions of user interactions. The company is a recipient of the Tech for Retail 2025 Innovation Award and has raised $16 million from MMC Ventures, Redalpine, and Daphni.