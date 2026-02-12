Liverpool is this year’s #1 Valentine’s destination for KAYAK – and not for the reason you’d expect

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine’s Day, romance doesn’t have to be defined by a candlelit dinner or stunning city views. KAYAK, a leading travel search engine, is taking a more pragmatic look at modern love by analysing the UK’s latest Divorce Report to spotlight destinations with a good omen for lasting relationships. Topping KAYAK’s list of luckiest-in-love UK cities for a Valentine’s weekend rendezvous is Liverpool.

With searches for UK hotels up 9% year-on-year this Valentine’s Day, it seems more British travellers are choosing romantic getaways closer to home. To inspire couples to rediscover the UK in a new light, KAYAK has ranked destinations linked to longer-lasting relationships offering an unconventional way to plan a Valentine’s weekend, celebrate an anniversary, or simply enjoy a slightly unusual romantic escape without venturing abroad.

Drawing on the statistics Liverpool earns KAYAK’s highest ‘lucky in love’ star rating, with the lowest divorce rate in the country.

With music woven into everyday life, and a buzzing social scene, there is something about Liverpool’s way of life that may be helping couples go the distance. With an average nightly hotel price of £97, the city offers great value for couples looking for a romantic getaway.

KAYAK's top picks for romantic getaways that have a good omen for everlasting love

KAYAK’s ranking of the UK’s best Valentine’s destinations highlights spots that don’t necessarily fit the traditional romantic mould. From seaside towns to leafy London boroughs and culture-packed cities, all of the destinations share one thing: they lend themselves to quality time together.

KAYAK’s ‘luckiest in love’ UK Valentine’s destinations :

Liverpool

Enfield

Bromley

Sutton

St Albans

Manchester

Kingston-upon-Thames

Llandudno

Birmingham

Bolton





The full list shows which destinations are best suited to different types of couples, and features KAYAK’s top picks of places to stay and OpenTable’s recommendations of romantic restaurants.

