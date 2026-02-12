InterDigital’s Atle Monrad Re-Elected to Chair 3GPP SA6

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a global wireless, video, and AI research and development company, announced that Atle Monrad has been re-elected for a second term to Chair the 3GPP SA6 working group. SA6 is responsible for service architecture, procedures, and information flows that enable applications, vertical services, and critical communications. The group’s work ensures network capabilities can be effectively exposed and leveraged by vertical industries, emerging service providers, and public safety organizations.

Following a first term focused on strengthening service exposure and application enablement for 5G and 5G-Advanced, Atle’s second term will place increased emphasis on defining service frameworks and requirements to support the development of next-generation 6G systems.

“Atle’s re-election as Chair of SA6 underscores both his deep technical expertise and his ability to lead consensus-driven standards development across our global community,” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj. “As the industry begins shaping the service layer of 6G, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that next-generation networks deliver real value to applications, verticals, and critical communications users alike.”

A contributor to 3GPP since 2001, Atle has held multiple senior leadership roles within the organization, including two terms as 3GPP CT Plenary Chair and five terms as Chair of Working Group CT1. His career includes extensive contributions to cellular standardization across GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714