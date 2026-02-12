Garrett Motion Launching First Commercial Application of its MEG Turbo Platform with Weichai Marine and Genset Engines

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies for automotive and industrial applications, announced the first commercial application of its largest MEG turbocharger platform with Weichai’s next-generation large-bore engine programs. This deployment marks an important advancement in extending Garrett’s advanced turbocharging technologies into higher power applications for marine propulsion and power generation systems.

Garrett has a long history of providing turbo solutions for industrial and marine applications and is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the large-frame MEG line up. This platform represents the company’s newest and largest turbocharger line, engineered specifically for the demanding needs of large-bore engines. Designed for marine propulsion, high-output power generation, and backup genset systems such as data center emergency power, the platform supports multiple fuel types, including diesel, natural gas, and emerging alternative fuels. This allows customers to meet evolving efficiency and emissions targets across diverse applications.

Olivier Rabiller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garrett Motion, said: “This collaboration marks a key milestone in our long-standing partnership with Weichai Power. It underscores Garrett’s growing presence in large-engine segments for marine and industrial applications with our MEG portfolio, as we apply proven technologies to new domains delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for the future.”

LingJin Wang, Deputy General Manager of Weichai Power, said: “By combining Garrett’s leadership in differentiated turbocharging technologies with Weichai’s proven engine development capabilities, this collaboration will enhance our ability to deliver competitive, sustainable marine power systems to customers worldwide.”

The introduction of Garrett’s MEG platform into marine engine applications comes at a pivotal moment, as large-bore engine applications -- especially in marine and industrial sectors -- face growing demand to improve fuel efficiency, extend operating cycles, and meet increasingly stringent global emissions standards.

Drawing on Garrett’s unique capabilities, the MEG turbo is designed specifically to address these requirements. Purpose-built for marine, genset, and industrial applications, it delivers higher efficiency, long-term reliability, lower fuel consumption and lifecycle emissions. It integrates optimized aerodynamics, high-temperature materials, and modular architecture that all result in superior benefits.

Garrett and Weichai have worked together since 1998, partnering across on-highway, off-highway, and industrial applications. Leveraging their unique capabilities, global networks, and strong local presence in China, both companies continue to advance high-performance, next-generation powertrain technologies for markets worldwide.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

About Garrett Motion China

Garrett established its presence in China in 1994 and was among the first global companies to introduce turbocharging technology into the country. Headquartered in Shanghai, Garrett has two world-class, advanced manufacturing facilities, in Shanghai and Wuhan, as well as two innovation centers. The company employs more than 1,000 people, including a China R&D team of over 200 specialists with end-to-end engineering and service capabilities. Garrett boasts lasting partnerships with more than 30 global and Chinese automakers. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of turbocharging technology for gasoline, diesel, natural gas, hybrid and zero emission technology for battery electric vehicles in the automotive sector and beyond.

