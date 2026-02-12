Asia-Pacific Foundations Directory 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on 1,000+ National and International Grant-Making Organization

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Asia-Pacific Foundations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organization located in the Asia-Pacific region.



All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for over 1000 institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and email addresses, telephone and fax numbers and details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations.

A wide range of activities is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centers and coordinating bodies.

Countries covered include: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vanuatu, Vietnam.



The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities, and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Country Index

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

Brunei

Cambodia

China

Fiji

India

Indonesia

Japan

Korea

Laos

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

New Zealand

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Vanuatu

Vietnam

International

