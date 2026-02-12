North Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Foundations Directory 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on 2,500+ National and International Grant-Making Organizations Across the Region

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of North Asia Foundations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive newly updated directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGO, and other charitable and grant-making organization located in the entire North Asia region.



All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Profiling over 2500 institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet, and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activities are covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centers and co-coordinating bodies.

Countries covered include China, Japan, and South Korea.



The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities, and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in the North Asia region.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f5s33

