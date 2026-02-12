Islamic World Libraries Directory 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on Thousands of University, Public & Special Libraries with Verified Chief Librarian Contacts

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Libraries of the Islamic World" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new edition of The Directory of Libraries of the Islamic World provides essential details on all libraries in the Islamic countries of Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and South East Asia including universities, public and special libraries and including the libraries of institutes and research centres.



Meticulously researched this new edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.



Key Features:

Provides extensive details on libraries of universities, public and special libraries and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres throughout the Islamic World.

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information.

Provides information on thousands of libraries.

Contents:

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Other invaluable information includes the area of specialization, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the library's own publications.

Fully indexed for easy location of the university, public and special libraries.

Countries covered are:



Afghanistan; Algeria; Azerbaijan; Bahrain; Bangladesh; Brunei; Burkina Faso; Chad; Comoros; Djibouti; Egypt; Eritrea; Guinea; Indonesia; Iran; Iraq; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kosovo; Kuwait; Kyrgyzstan; Lebanon; Libya; Malaysia; Maldives; Mali; Mauritania; Morocco; Niger; Nigeria; Oman; Pakistan; Palestine; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; Senegal; Somalia; Sudan; Syria; Tajikistan; Tunisia; Turkey; Turkmenistan; United Arab Emirates; Uzbekistan and Yemen.



The Directory of Libraries of the Islamic World will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in libraries throughout the Islamic world.



For up-to-date information on Islamic libraries worldwide, The Directory of Libraries of the Islamic World is a must!



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tte6w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.