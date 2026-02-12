Middle East & North African Libraries Directory 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on University, Public & Special Libraries with Verified Chief Librarian Contacts & Institutional Details

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Middle East & North African Libraries" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of the Directory of the Middle East & North African Libraries provides essential details on all libraries in the Middle East including universities, public and special libraries and the libraries of institutes and research centres.



Meticulously researched this new edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.



Key Features:

Provides extensive details on libraries of the Middle East and North African universities, public and special libraries and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information.

Provides information on hundreds of libraries.

Contents:

Other invaluable information includes the area of specialization, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the library's own publications.

Fully indexed for easy location of the university, public and special libraries.

Countries covered include: Countries include are: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Directory of the Middle East & North African Libraries will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies, and anyone with an interest in the Middle East.



For up-to-date information on the Middle East and North African libraries, the Directory of the Middle East & North African Libraries is a must!



