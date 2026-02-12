United Nations (UN) Directory 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on UN Agencies, Specialized Bodies, Institutes & Senior Decision-Makers Across the Global UN Network

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of the United Nations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are currently 192 member states, including nearly every sovereign state in the world. The Directory of the United Nations is the definitive guide to the dozens of agencies, institutes, commissions, offices, funds, and organizations of the UN, and the people in authority throughout the United Nations network. All the top decision-makers are included in this one-volume publication, which details the U.N. and its specialized agencies.
The United Nations (UN) is an international organization whose stated aims are facilitating cooperation in international law, international security, economic development, social progress, human rights, and the achieving of world peace. The UN was founded in 1945 to replace the League of Nations, to stop wars between countries, and to provide a platform for dialogue. It contains multiple subsidiary organizations to carry out its missions.
Entries in the Directory of the United Nations include:
- The institute's name
- Postal, Internet, and e-mail addresses
- Telephone and fax numbers
- Details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity
- Key officials and executives
UN Bodies Included in This Directory Include
- African development Bank
- Afro-Asian Rural Reconstruction Organisation
- Asia and Pacific Centre of Transfer of Technology
- Asia/Pacific Cultural Centre for UNESCO
- Asian African Legal Consultative Committee
- Asian and Pacific Development Administration
- Asian Development Bank
- Asian Productivity Organisation
- Bureau (Secretariat) of the Convention on Wetlands
- Caribbean Development Bank
- Centre for International Forestry Research
- Centre for Science and Technology of the Non-Aligned
- Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific
- Commission on Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture
- Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf
- Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research
- Department for Disarmament Affairs
- Department for General Assembly Affairs and Conference Services
- Department of Economic and Social Affairs
- Department of Management
- Department of Peacekeeping Operations
- Department of Political Affairs
- Department of Public Information
- Economic Commission for Africa
- Economic Commission for Asia and the Pacific
- Economic Commission for Europe
- Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
- Economic Commission for Western Asia
- Food and Agriculture Organization
- Global Environment Facility
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- International Centre for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas
- International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
- International Centre for Living Aquatic Resource Management
- International Centre for the settlement of Investment Disputes
- International Centre for Tropical Agriculture
- International Centre of Research in Agro-forestry
- International Civil Aviation Organisation
- International Consultative Group on Food Irradiation
- International Crops Research Institute For the Semi-Arid Tropics
- International Development Association
- International Finance Corporation
- International Food Policy Research Institute
- International Fund for Agricultural Development
- International Institute of Tropical Agriculture
- International Irrigation Management Institute
- International Labour Organisation
- International Livestock Research Institute
- International Maritime Organization
- International Monetary Fund
- International Narcotics Control Board
- International Plant Genetic Resource Institute
- International Potato Centre
- International Research and Training Institute for the Advancement of Women
- International Rice Research Institute
- International Seabed Authority
- International Service Of National Agricultural Research
- International Sugar Organisation
- International Telecommunication Union
- International Trade Centre
- International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
- International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants International Water Management Institute
- International Wheat and Maize Improvement Centre
- Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS
- Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency
- Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- Office of Internal Oversight Services
- Office of Legal Affairs
- Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
- Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees
- Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
- Ozone Secretariat to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer
- Secretariat (PTS) for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization
- Secretariat of the Basel Convention on the Control of Trans-boundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes
- Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity
- Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora
- Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Countries Experiencing Serious Drought
- Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
- The Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institution
- The International Seeds Testing Association
- The Regional Co-ordination centre for Research and Development of Coarse Grains
- The Regional Network for Agriculture Machinery
- UNEP/CMS Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals
- United Nations Capital Development Fund
- United Nations Children's Fund
- United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
- United Nations Development Fund for Women
- United Nations Development Programme
- United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation
- United Nations Environment Programme
- United Nations Industrial Development Organisation
- United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research
- United Nations Institute for Training and Research
- United Nations International Drug Control Programme
- United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute
- United Nations Office at Geneva
- United Nations Office at Nairobi
- United Nations Office at Vienna
- United Nations Office for Project Services
- United Nations Outer Space Committee
- United Nations Population Fund
- United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
- United Nations Research Institute for Social Development
- United Nations Social Defence Research Institute
- United Nations Statistical Office
- United Nations University
- United Nations Volunteers
- Universal Postal
- World Food Council
- World Food Programme
- World Health Organisation
- World Intellectual Property Organization
- World Meteorological Organization and the World Tourism Organisation
