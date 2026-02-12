United Nations (UN) Directory 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on UN Agencies, Specialized Bodies, Institutes & Senior Decision-Makers Across the Global UN Network

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of the United Nations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are currently 192 member states, including nearly every sovereign state in the world. The Directory of the United Nations is the definitive guide to the dozens of agencies, institutes, commissions, offices, funds, and organizations of the UN, and the people in authority throughout the United Nations network. All the top decision-makers are included in this one-volume publication, which details the U.N. and its specialized agencies.



The United Nations (UN) is an international organization whose stated aims are facilitating cooperation in international law, international security, economic development, social progress, human rights, and the achieving of world peace. The UN was founded in 1945 to replace the League of Nations, to stop wars between countries, and to provide a platform for dialogue. It contains multiple subsidiary organizations to carry out its missions.





Entries in the Directory of the United Nations include:

The institute's name

Postal, Internet, and e-mail addresses

Telephone and fax numbers

Details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity

Key officials and executives

UN Bodies Included in This Directory Include

African development Bank

Afro-Asian Rural Reconstruction Organisation

Asia and Pacific Centre of Transfer of Technology

Asia/Pacific Cultural Centre for UNESCO

Asian African Legal Consultative Committee

Asian and Pacific Development Administration

Asian Development Bank

Asian Productivity Organisation

Bureau (Secretariat) of the Convention on Wetlands

Caribbean Development Bank

Centre for International Forestry Research

Centre for Science and Technology of the Non-Aligned

Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific

Commission on Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture

Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf

Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research

Department for Disarmament Affairs

Department for General Assembly Affairs and Conference Services

Department of Economic and Social Affairs

Department of Management

Department of Peacekeeping Operations

Department of Political Affairs

Department of Public Information

Economic Commission for Africa

Economic Commission for Asia and the Pacific

Economic Commission for Europe

Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

Economic Commission for Western Asia

Food and Agriculture Organization

Global Environment Facility

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

International Atomic Energy Agency

International Centre for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas

International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

International Centre for Living Aquatic Resource Management

International Centre for the settlement of Investment Disputes

International Centre for Tropical Agriculture

International Centre of Research in Agro-forestry

International Civil Aviation Organisation

International Consultative Group on Food Irradiation

International Crops Research Institute For the Semi-Arid Tropics

International Development Association

International Finance Corporation

International Food Policy Research Institute

International Fund for Agricultural Development

International Institute of Tropical Agriculture

International Irrigation Management Institute

International Labour Organisation

International Livestock Research Institute

International Maritime Organization

International Monetary Fund

International Narcotics Control Board

International Plant Genetic Resource Institute

International Potato Centre

International Research and Training Institute for the Advancement of Women

International Rice Research Institute

International Seabed Authority

International Service Of National Agricultural Research

International Sugar Organisation

International Telecommunication Union

International Trade Centre

International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea

International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants International Water Management Institute

International Wheat and Maize Improvement Centre

Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS

Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency

Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Office of Internal Oversight Services

Office of Legal Affairs

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Ozone Secretariat to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer

Secretariat (PTS) for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization

Secretariat of the Basel Convention on the Control of Trans-boundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes

Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity

Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Countries Experiencing Serious Drought

Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

The Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institution

The International Seeds Testing Association

The Regional Co-ordination centre for Research and Development of Coarse Grains

The Regional Network for Agriculture Machinery

UNEP/CMS Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals

United Nations Capital Development Fund

United Nations Children's Fund

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

United Nations Development Fund for Women

United Nations Development Programme

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation

United Nations Environment Programme

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation

United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research

United Nations Institute for Training and Research

United Nations International Drug Control Programme

United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute

United Nations Office at Geneva

United Nations Office at Nairobi

United Nations Office at Vienna

United Nations Office for Project Services

United Nations Outer Space Committee

United Nations Population Fund

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

United Nations Research Institute for Social Development

United Nations Social Defence Research Institute

United Nations Statistical Office

United Nations University

United Nations Volunteers

Universal Postal

World Food Council

World Food Programme

World Health Organisation

World Intellectual Property Organization

World Meteorological Organization and the World Tourism Organisation

