South Asia Foundations Directory 2026:Country-by-Country Profiles Featuring Executive Contacts, Activity Areas & Indexed Funding Intelligence by Region and Sector

This new directory of foundations, trusts, charitable and grant-making NGOs provides a comprehensive picture of foundation activity in the South Asia region.



This comprehensive newly updated directory lists every national & international foundation, NGO, and other charitable and grant-making organization located in the entire South Asia region.



All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names, contact, and comprehensive profile details for thousands of charities, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet, and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers

Details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity

Key executives

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activities is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, medicine and health, plus much more.

Includes information on foundation centres and co-coordinating bodies.

Countries covered include: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.



The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities, and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in the South Asia region.



