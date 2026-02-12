Asia-Pacific Defence Industries & Authorities Directory 2026: Executive, Military & Civilian Command Structures in One Authoritative Resource

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Defence Industries & Authorities Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Defence Industries & Authorities Directory is the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies and executives in the Asia-Pacific region and those senior defence officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment, and clothing, to electronics, parts, and ordnance.



Assisting defence contractors to identify new opportunities throughout this region, this Directory covers thousands of companies providing invaluable comprehensive business information on these companies and their leaders in this industry. Additionally, the Directory lets you contact those senior officials responsible for defence procurement - from the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches. The Directory also gives you names, ranks, areas of responsibility, and contact information.



Company entries in this Directory typically provide:

Name and address

Phone, fax numbers, email and website addresses

Names of senior management and board members

Description of business activities

Products and services

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial information

Import/export markets

Government Defence entries in this Directory typically provide:

Contact details for procurement military officers and defence officials including name, rank, title, email, website, addresses, and phone and fax nos.

Procurement and logistics officials

Intelligence and national police officials

Senior officers in the tactical army, air force, and navy commands.

and much more!

The Asia-Pacific Defence Industries & Authorities Directory has been especially compiled to assist professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients. It is also an indispensable guide to all of the Asia-Pacific defence industries, key corporate executives, and defense and law enforcement officials responsible for procurement.



This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in Defence throughout Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.



Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the Asia-Pacific Defence opportunities, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date business information and opportunities that you need.



This directory is indexed in ways to make searching quick and easy. Indexes are listed alphabetically by country, alphabetically by company name and by business activity.



