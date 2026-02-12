African Defence Directory 2026: Company Profiles, Contact Details for Key Executives and Procurement Officials

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "African Defence Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The comprehensive annual guide to the entire African Defence Industry, including products and company profiles, contact details, and senior management!



The African Defence Directory is the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies, and their executives, throughout all of Africa. The directory also includes those national defense government officials that oversee purchasing.



Assisting defense contractors to identify new opportunities throughout this region, this Directory covers hundreds of companies providing invaluable comprehensive business information on these companies and their leaders in this industry.



Additionally, the Directory lets you contact those senior officials responsible for defense procurement - from the executive leadership and military and civilian defense and national security agencies down through the service branches. The Directory also gives you names, ranks, areas of responsibility, and contact information.



Company entries in this Directory typically provide:

Name and address

Phone, fax numbers, email, and website addresses

Names of senior management and board members

Description of business activities

Products and services

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial information

Import/export markets

Government Defence entries in this Directory typically provide:

Contact details for procurement military officers and defense officials including name, rank, title, email, website, addresses, and phone and fax nos.

Procurement and logistics officials

Intelligence and national police officials

Senior officers in the tactical army, air force, and navy commands and much more!

The African Defence Directory has been especially compiled to assist professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients. It is also an indispensable guide to all of Africa's defense industries, key corporate executives, and defense officials responsible for procurement.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing, or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments and opportunities, this powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers and will save you time and effort in finding up-to-date business information and opportunities that you need.



This directory is indexed in ways to make searching quick and easy. Indexes are listed alphabetically by country, alphabetically by company name, and by business activity.



Countries Covered:

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10m9wl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.