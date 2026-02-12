Arts Foundations Directory 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on Major International Grant-Making Organizations Supporting the Arts Worldwide

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Arts Foundations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations around the world associated with the arts.



All of the major established arts foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new directory is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to arts organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of the arts worldwide.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esjbnv

