Middle East Foundations Directory 2026: Major National and International Foundation, NGOs and Charitable & Grant-making Organizations

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located throughout the Middle East.



All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country with main foundation centers/coordinating bodies listed at the beginning of each chapter, followed by the charities, NGO's and foundations.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, together with the date of the foundation, details of its function, activities, restrictions on grants, geographical area of activity, finances, publications and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activities is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centers and coordinating bodies.

From Egypt to Yemen, the Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in the Middle East.



