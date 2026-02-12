2026 Data Science Course Created by FAANG+ Data Scientists Focused on Production-Ready Skills in AI and Machine Learning

SANTA CLARA, CA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA CLARA, CA - February 12, 2026 - -

Interview Kickstart has launched a new Data Science course designed for working professionals seeking to build practical, production-ready skills in data analysis, machine learning, and applied artificial intelligence. The program enters the market at a time when data science roles are rapidly evolving, with employers placing increasing emphasis on hands-on execution, real-world problem solving, and the ability to deploy models into production environments. More information about the course is available at https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/data-science-course

Over the past several years, data science has shifted from primarily academic modeling and exploratory analysis toward a more engineering-driven discipline. Modern data science roles frequently operate at the intersection of machine learning, software engineering, and business strategy. Professionals are now expected to demonstrate experience with real datasets, production-grade model pipelines, scalable workflows, and measurable business impact.

Interview Kickstart's new data science course is positioned to address these changing expectations. Rather than concentrating on introductory theory, the curriculum focuses on applied skills such as data preprocessing, feature engineering, model development, model evaluation, and performance optimization. The program also incorporates instruction on how machine learning models are integrated into production systems, enabling learners to understand the end-to-end lifecycle of data-driven applications.

According to Interview Kickstart, the course is intended for professionals with an existing technical foundation who want to deepen their expertise in applied data science. The emphasis is on practical execution rather than purely academic instruction. Participants are guided through real-world workflows that mirror how data science teams operate inside technology companies, including collaboration with engineering and product teams to translate business requirements into deployable models.

Instruction is delivered by industry practitioners with experience working on machine learning systems in production environments. Interview Kickstart states that instructors include current and former professionals from leading technology companies, offering learners insight into how data science is practiced at scale. This practitioner-led model is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the operational realities of deploying AI systems.

A central component of the program is hands-on, project-based learning. Learners work on applied projects that simulate business use cases, using industry-relevant tools and frameworks. These projects aim to help participants develop critical thinking around data quality, model trade-offs, system constraints, and performance evaluation — areas that increasingly differentiate candidates in competitive hiring processes.

The course is structured to accommodate working professionals, offering scheduled live sessions alongside recorded content for flexibility. Mentorship support is also included, providing guidance on both technical progression and career direction for professionals transitioning into data science or advancing within machine learning-oriented roles.

As data science continues to mature and converge with software engineering and applied AI, structured upskilling programs are becoming an increasingly common pathway for professionals adapting to new technical demands. Interview Kickstart's Data Science course positions itself around applied learning, practitioner-led instruction, and alignment with how modern AI systems are built and deployed in industry.

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is an upskilling platform focused on helping technology professionals prepare for roles at FAANG and other leading technology companies. The platform has supported over 20,000 professionals in advancing their careers through structured technical training and interview preparation.

Interview Kickstart's programs are taught by a network of more than 700 instructors, including hiring managers and senior engineers from top technology firms. The curriculum combines advanced technical instruction, hands-on projects, and mock interviews to help learners build both interview readiness and real-world engineering competence.

