Satellite IoT Market Size Worth USD 15.77 Billion by 2035 Amid Rapid Adoption in Asset Tracking and Smart Infrastructure

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global satellite IoT market size was calculated at USD 1.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 15.77 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 24.1% from 2026 to 2035.

Satellite IoT Market Key Insights

North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 36.90% of the total share, supported by strong infrastructure and early technology adoption.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.50% from 2026 to 2035, driven by rapid digital expansion and rising industrial deployment.

By service type, data connectivity services held the largest market share of 43% in 2025, reflecting increasing demand for reliable communication solutions.

The asset monitoring services segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 23.60% during the forecast period as real-time tracking adoption accelerates.

By network type, the low earth orbit (LEO) segment dominated with a 62% share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a 24.90% CAGR through 2035.

The medium earth orbit (MEO) segment is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 14.80% from 2026 to 2035.

By application, asset tracking & logistics captured the largest share of 35% in 2025, driven by growing supply chain visibility needs.

Disaster management & emergency recovery is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.10% over the forecast period.

By end user, commercial enterprises accounted for the largest share of 39.40% in 2025 due to widespread enterprise adoption.

Agriculture & environmental agencies are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.80% from 2026 to 2035, supported by increased use of remote monitoring technologies.

What is Satellite IoT?

Satellite IoT is a communication technology that integrates satellite and cellular networks for seamless communication. It offers connectivity in challenging environments and remote areas. The various types of satellite IoT are GEO, LEO, and MEO. It offers benefits like reliability, cost-effective operations, low power consumption, global coverage, enhanced monitoring, scalability, resilience, and high efficiency.

Satellite IoT is widely used in applications like precision farming, monitoring pipeline infrastructure, detecting faults in smart grids, disaster rescue operations, asset tracking, monitoring cargo ships, and environmental monitoring.

The satellite IoT market growth is driven by the growing connectivity needs in mountains, the surge of LEO satellites, the expanding agriculture sector, growth in precision farming, the focus on securing assets, increased popularity of standardized protocols, increased popularity of smart farming, and high investment in disaster management.

Major Government Initiatives for the Satellite IoT Industry

EU IRIS² Program: This €10.6 billion initiative aims to deploy a 290-satellite multi-orbit constellation by 2030 to provide secure, sovereign connectivity for government services and commercial IoT across Europe. China's G60 Starlink (Qianfan): Backed by the Shanghai municipal government, this project plans to deploy over 14,000 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide global broadband and IoT services. China's Guowang (SatNet): Managed by a state-owned enterprise, this national network initiative aims to establish a 13,000-satellite mega-constellation to secure orbital slots and provide a backbone for nationwide digital infrastructure. U.S. Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA): The Space Development Agency is deploying hundreds of networked small satellites in LEO to support tactical data links and remote asset monitoring. India's Space Sector Reforms: The Indian Space Policy 2023 enables 100% Foreign Direct Investment and allows private entities to participate in the entire space value chain, fostering a domestic satellite IoT ecosystem. India's National Broadband Mission 2.0: This mission integrates satellite-based internet to bridge rural connectivity gaps and support large-scale IoT deployments in underserved regions. Japan's Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program: Managed by JAXA, this initiative provides launch opportunities for small satellites to test innovative IoT-related components and low-power communication protocols in space. Brazil's ANATEL Regulatory Framework: The Brazilian telecommunications agency introduced simplified licensing and reduced taxes for satellite-based IoT devices to encourage remote monitoring in the agriculture and environmental sectors.

What are the Key Trends of the Satellite IoT Market?

Dominance of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Constellations : LEO satellites are increasingly preferred over traditional geostationary orbits because their proximity to Earth significantly reduces latency and lowers power requirements for small, battery-operated IoT sensors.

: LEO satellites are increasingly preferred over traditional geostationary orbits because their proximity to Earth significantly reduces latency and lowers power requirements for small, battery-operated IoT sensors. Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-Orbit Strategies: Legacy operators are integrating diverse satellite orbits (LEO, MEO, and GEO) with terrestrial cellular networks to ensure seamless, "always-on" global connectivity for critical applications like asset tracking and remote monitoring.

Satellite IoT Market Opportunity

Focus on Remote Asset Monitoring

The huge demand for monitoring critical infrastructure and the presence of remote mining sites increase the demand for satellite IoT. The strong focus on tracking heavy machinery in the mining industry and the growing demand for remote asset monitoring in maritime logistics increase the adoption of satellite IoT.

The high value on construction asset protection and the need for enhancing inventory management in logistics increase the adoption of satellite IoT. The focus on asset monitoring in underserved areas and optimizing resource use increases the demand for satellite IoT. The robust growth in livestock tracking and pipeline monitoring requires satellite IoT. The focus on remote asset monitoring creates an opportunity for the growth of the satellite IoT industry.

Satellite IoT Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.82 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 2.26 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.77 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 24.1% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Service Type, Network Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Satellite IoT Market Regional Insights

What is the North America Satellite IoT Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the North America satellite IoT market size is estimated at USD 833.94 million in 2026 and is projected to cross around USD 5.866.44 million by 2035, with a 24.2% CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

Why North America Dominates the Satellite IoT Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025 with a 36.90%. The increased utilization of precision farming and the growing investment in the defense industry increase demand for satellite IoT. The strong focus on oil & gas monitoring and the popularity of remote asset monitoring increase the adoption of satellite IoT. The presence of companies like Hughes Network Systems, Iridium Communications, Globalstar, SpaceX, and Viasat drives the market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. Satellite IoT Market in 2026?

The U.S. satellite IoT market size is exhibited at USD 625.46 million in 2026 and is expected to surpass around USD 4,429.16 million in 2035, growing at a solid CAGR of 24.28% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. Satellite IoT Market Trends

The U.S. market is growing fast as demand rises for always-on connectivity in remote and hard-to-reach areas like agriculture, energy, maritime, and defense. A major trend is the integration of satellite networks with terrestrial IoT and 5G, enabling seamless hybrid connectivity rather than standalone satellite use.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Satellite IoT Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing connectivity gaps in the maritime industry and heavy investment in smart city initiatives increase demand for satellite IoT. The surging LEO constellations and the robust industrial transformation increase the adoption of satellite IoT. The need for real-time tracking in the logistics industry and the growing defense budgets require satellite IoT, supporting the overall market growth.

India Satellite IoT Market Trends

India’s market is expanding rapidly as enterprises and government agencies seek reliable connectivity for remote and underserved regions. Adoption is being driven by sectors such as agriculture, logistics, mining, maritime, and disaster management, where terrestrial networks remain limited.

Satellite IoT Market Segmentation

Service Type Insights

Why Data Connectivity Services Segment Dominates the Satellite IoT Market?

The data connectivity services segment dominated the market with a 43% in 2025. The increased remote monitoring in the energy sector and the focus on disaster recovery increase demand for data connectivity services. The rise of LEO and the focus on monitoring critical assets in power outages require data connectivity services. The reliability, scalability, infrastructure-free deployment, disaster recovery, and universal coverage of data connectivity services drive the market growth.

The asset monitoring services segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on improving security in the defense industry and the need for tracking in cross-border fleets increase demand for asset monitoring services. The need for flood detection and cold chain monitoring requires asset monitoring services. The operational efficiency, hybrid connectivity, and ubiquitous coverage of asset monitoring services support the overall market growth.

Network Type Insights

How did the Low Earth Orbit Segment hold the Largest Share in the Satellite IoT Industry?

The low Earth orbit segment held the largest revenue share of 62% in the satellite IoT industry in 2025. The robust growth in smart agriculture and the focus on extending battery life increase the demand for low-earth orbit. The rapid development cycles, low latency, high capacity, high speed, reduced power consumption, and lower cost of low earth orbit drives the overall market growth.

The medium Earth orbit segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing need for real-time data in the oil & gas industry and the modern IoT requirement in industrial applications requires medium earth orbit. The optimal performance balance, high-speed data, improved technology, and reliability of medium earth orbit support the overall market growth.

Application Insights

Which Application Dominated the Satellite IoT Market?

The asset tracking & logistics segment dominated the market with a 35% in 2025. The growing demand for real-time theft detection and the need to improve asset utilization increase the demand for satellite IoT. The robust growth of e-commerce and the transition towards LEO constellations require satellite IoT. The strong focus on enhancing customer service and the growing transportation of chemicals drives market growth.

The disaster management & emergency recovery segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The need to monitor seismic activity and the expansion of LEO constellations increases demand for satellite IoT. The innovations in D2D technology and growing risks like rising water levels require satellite IoT. The real-time damage assessment and the need for resource tracking in isolated regions increase demand for satellite IoT, supporting the overall market growth.

End User Insights

How did the Commercial Enterprises Segment hold the Largest Share in the Satellite IoT Market?

The commercial enterprises segment held the largest revenue share of 39.40% in the satellite IoT industry in 2025. The growing automation of customer relationship management and the need for enhancing logistics increase the demand for satellite IoT. The need for cellular network coverage in the oil & gas industry and the increasing use of enterprise resource planning require satellite IoT. The transport management growth and the rise in remote enterprise operations require satellite IoT, driving the overall market growth.

The agriculture & environmental agencies segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The focus on monitoring deforestation and the need for monitoring the nutrient levels of soils increases demand for satellite IoT. The 24/7 livestock management and the increasing use of automated agriculture machinery require satellite IoT. The focus on managing natural resources and climate change tracking supports the overall market growth.

Top Companies in the Satellite IoT Market & Their Offerings:

SpaceX : Offers "Direct to Cell" connectivity using the Starlink constellation to link standard LTE/5G IoT devices directly to satellites.

: Offers "Direct to Cell" connectivity using the Starlink constellation to link standard LTE/5G IoT devices directly to satellites. Iridium Communications : Provides global, two-way Short Burst Data (SBD) services for mission-critical tracking through its L-band LEO network.

: Provides global, two-way Short Burst Data (SBD) services for mission-critical tracking through its L-band LEO network. ORBCOMM : Delivers multi-network industrial IoT solutions for heavy asset tracking using its high-capacity OGx satellite service.

: Delivers multi-network industrial IoT solutions for heavy asset tracking using its high-capacity OGx satellite service. Astrocast : Operates a bidirectional L-band nanosatellite network designed for low-power, cost-effective remote sensor monitoring.

: Operates a bidirectional L-band nanosatellite network designed for low-power, cost-effective remote sensor monitoring. Myriota : Specializes in ultra-low-power, direct-to-orbit messaging for long-term deployments in agriculture and environmental sensing.

: Specializes in ultra-low-power, direct-to-orbit messaging for long-term deployments in agriculture and environmental sensing. Skylo Technologies : Connects standard terrestrial NB-IoT devices to existing geostationary satellites using software-defined 3GPP protocols.

: Connects standard terrestrial NB-IoT devices to existing geostationary satellites using software-defined 3GPP protocols. Kepler Communications : Provides high-capacity data backhaul and wideband connectivity for mobile assets in remote polar regions.

: Provides high-capacity data backhaul and wideband connectivity for mobile assets in remote polar regions. Hiber / Astrocast : Delivers specialized end-to-end monitoring solutions for industrial sectors like oil, gas, and heavy equipment.

: Delivers specialized end-to-end monitoring solutions for industrial sectors like oil, gas, and heavy equipment. Sateliot : Integrates 5G NB-IoT standards into its LEO constellation to allow seamless roaming between terrestrial and satellite networks.

: Integrates 5G NB-IoT standards into its LEO constellation to allow seamless roaming between terrestrial and satellite networks. Kinéis: Utilizes a dedicated LEO constellation to provide global, low-power connectivity for light asset tracking and environmental data.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, Vodafone IoT partnered with Skylo to launch NTN NB-IoT satellite connectivity to customers. The satellite connectivity is available for sectors like energy services, fleet management, asset tracking, and environmental monitoring. The satellite connectivity offers ubiquitous connectivity and reliability. (Source:-https://www.skylo.tech)



In November 2025, China launched a two-year commercial trial of IoT services. The services expand LEO connectivity and target industries like transportation, environmental monitoring, emergency response, industrial internet, forestry, smart logistics, energy & utilities, and agriculture. (Source:-https://iotbusinessnews.com)



In October 2025, Tele2 AB collaborated with Skylo to launch satellite IoT connectivity. The connectivity is available for industries like logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, maritime, and energy. (Source:-https://www.tele2.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Data Connectivity Services

Messaging & Tracking Services

Asset Monitoring Services



By Network Type

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Orbit (GEO)



By Application

Asset Tracking & Logistics

Maritime & Aviation

Agriculture & Environmental Monitoring

Energy & Utilities

Mining & Remote Operations

Disaster Management & Emergency Response

By End User

Commercial Enterprises

Government & Defense

Transportation & Logistics Operators

Energy & Utility Companies

Agriculture & Environmental Agencies



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

