MEXC Concludes Flip Fest Event with Top Winner Earning 13,762 USDT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has concluded Flip Fest. The event ran from January 15 to February 9, 2026, featuring a 5,000,000 USDT prize pool and drawing over 200,000 registered participants, reflecting strong demand from crypto users worldwide.

Flip Fest delivered substantial rewards across a wide range of participants. The top winner earned 13,762 USDT, while 22 participants each earned over 10,000 USDT and 91 participants each earned over 5,000 USDT.

Beyond the rewards, much of Flip Fest's appeal lay in its accessible and engaging format — one that combined daily futures trading with a gamified card-collection mechanic. New users could unlock their second Pocket Card with as little as a 100 USDT deposit and 100 USDT in futures trading, with the first awarded immediately upon registration. Holding both Pocket Cards qualified participants for the daily prize pool of up to 200,000 USDT. Each day, Community Cards were paired with Pocket Cards to form the strongest five-card hand. Power Cards earned through trading milestones allowed participants to swap and upgrade cards for higher points, while Point Boosters from daily challenges further increased points and rewards.

Flip Fest reflects MEXC's broader commitment to making market participation accessible to all. By removing trading fees and delivering structured reward programs, MEXC continues to lower barriers and create real opportunities for users at every level. MEXC looks to bring more initiatives and benefits to its community, extending meaningful rewards to a wider user base.

