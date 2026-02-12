Geotab Helps Reduce Fleet Risk with New AI-Powered GO Focus Pro Dash Cam

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Connect -- Behind every commercial vehicle is a driver facing increased pressure and rising safety concerns. Today at Geotab Connect , Geotab Inc . announced the expansion of the GO Focus Family to include the new GO Focus Pro Dash Cam. The launch comes as Geotab research highlights a critical tension in the transport industry: while 99% of European commercial drivers recognise the benefits of video telematics for their own protection, they are operating under unprecedented strain. Other recent Geotab findings show that 95% of drivers believe road risks have increased over the last five years, with work-related stress identified as a primary driver of declining road safety.This protection has become a business necessity as road accidents now cost the European economy an estimated €180 billion annually — representing approximately 2% of the EU’s GDP. In this landscape, data insights are essential to defend both the organisation's bottom line and the professional integrity of the person behind the wheel.

Geotab’s GO Focus Pro addresses these challenges by combining full 360-degree visibility with AI-powered coaching and in-cab alerts. While high-impact collisions can result in severe human and financial consequences, lower-speed incidents, such as backing or docking, remain common sources of preventable damage, often caused by blind spots and limited visibility. By proactively addressing both safety-critical and operational risks, GO Focus Pro helps reduce incidents, lower stress behind the wheel, and support broader business objectives.

“AI delivers its greatest impact when it helps prevent risk in the moment, not after the fact,” said Claude Hochreutiner, Principal Video Programme Manager at Geotab. “GO Focus Pro brings real-time intelligence into the cab, giving drivers greater awareness and confidence while enabling fleets to take a more proactive approach to safety. By combining 360-degree visibility with high-precision AI, we’re helping organisations protect their drivers, reduce operational risk, and build safer roads for everyone.”

GO Focus Pro: 360-degree visibility

GO Focus Pro is natively integrated into the MyGeotab platform to provide fleets the most complete safety video telematics solution available, combining full surround visibility with higher-end AI models and continuous inference.

Key capabilities include:

360-Degree Visibility: Support for up to five weatherproof auxiliary cameras, providing complete coverage of the vehicle, driver, cargo, and surrounding environment, including trailers.

Support for up to five weatherproof auxiliary cameras, providing complete coverage of the vehicle, driver, cargo, and surrounding environment, including trailers. Predictive AI Safety Features: Detection of traffic-light violations, forward-collision warnings, and vulnerable road users in blind spots using AI models on external auxiliary cameras.

Detection of traffic-light violations, forward-collision warnings, and vulnerable road users in blind spots using AI models on external auxiliary cameras. Driver Score: An automated scoring system that helps identify repeat infractions and risky behaviour patterns, such as mobile phone use or fatigue, to prioritise coaching and recognise safe driving.

An automated scoring system that helps identify repeat infractions and risky behaviour patterns, such as mobile phone use or fatigue, to prioritise coaching and recognise safe driving. Smart Sequence™: A streamlined, high-signal view of the most important fleet events, reducing noise and minimising the staff required for review.

A streamlined, high-signal view of the most important fleet events, reducing noise and minimising the staff required for review. Automated Coaching & Sessions: Real-time in-cab audio alerts enable immediate self-correction, while managers can assign and track coaching sessions directly within the platform.

Real-time in-cab audio alerts enable immediate self-correction, while managers can assign and track coaching sessions directly within the platform. AI Driver Assignment: Automated identification of the driver behind the wheel through existing RFID/NFC cards or face, simplifying administration and improving data accuracy.

Automated identification of the driver behind the wheel through existing RFID/NFC cards or face, simplifying administration and improving data accuracy. Zero-Latency Backup Monitor: An instant, latency-free video feed to support precise backing, docking, other low-speed manoeuvres, and blind spot overview.

An instant, latency-free video feed to support precise backing, docking, other low-speed manoeuvres, and blind spot overview. No Systematic Human Review: Unlike many market alternatives, GO Focus Pro uses a full AI-driven pipeline without systematic human review based in faraway parts of the world.





The Geotab GO Focus Pro, a video telematics solution designed to enhance driver safety

With full surround video coverage and predictive AI, GO Focus Pro gives fleets the visibility and intelligence needed to protect drivers, vehicles, and the communities they serve. The solution accelerates incident investigations, helps defend against unwarranted claims, and enables drivers to self-correct before high-impact events occur, reducing collisions, downtime, and overall operating costs.

Geotab GO Focus™ Family of AI Dash Cams

GO Focus Pro rounds out the Geotab GO Focus™ family of AI dash cameras, which includes GO Focus, GO Focus Plus, and a suite of compatible auxiliary cameras. Together, the portfolio gives fleets the flexibility to deploy the right level of video telematics across different vehicle types, use cases, and risk profiles, all within a streamlined and privacy-conscious workflow.

The GO Focus Pro will be available in North America and EMEA in Q2 2026, with a global rollout to follow.

To learn more about the Geotab GO Focus family and GO Focus Pro, visit: https://www.geotab.com/go-focus-pro/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog .

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Romina Dashghachian

Strategic Communications Lead, EMEA - Geotab

pr@geotab.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ebee7c6-4f20-45d7-ac76-70cafa34c56f