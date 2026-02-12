Three Months to Go: Data Centre LIVE 2026 – The Global Summit Gears Up to Unite Industry Leaders on Digital Infrastructure, AI and Sustainability

With three months to go, Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit 2026 is set to bring together senior leaders to explore AI, sustainability and resilient digital infrastructure at scale.

London - 12 February 2026- With just three months to go, preparations are well underway for Data Centre LIVE : The Global Summit 2026, the premier two-day conference and expo for senior data centre executives and technology leaders. The event will take place on 20–21 May 2026 at Exhibition White City, London, bringing together industry professionals to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, sustainability imperatives and demand for resilient, scalable infrastructure.

A Global Stage for Data Centre Strategy and Innovation

Now firmly established as a key event on the global data centre calendar, Data Centre LIVE has evolved into a comprehensive summit delivering strategic insight, practical solutions and high-value networking.

The 2026 edition is expected to welcome over 1,000 in-person attendees, feature 50+ expert speakers, cover 12 core content themes, and host four executive workshops focused on real-world challenges and implementation.

The agenda spans the full data centre ecosystem, from design and operations to AI integration, power and cooling, sustainability and future-ready infrastructure strategy.

Key themes to be explored include:

Strategy and operations for future-ready data centres



AI-driven infrastructure and automation



Sustainability, energy efficiency and resource management



Cloud, edge and hyperscale technology adoption



Power and cooling innovations



Security and resilience in digital infrastructure



Executive insight and peer-to-peer learning

The programme will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions , fireside chats and interactive workshops led by senior executives, technology innovators and infrastructure experts. Sessions are designed to provide both strategic insight and practical guidance for leaders navigating rapid industry change.

Confirmed Speakers Include (with many more to be announced)

Ben Krikler, PhD, Director of Research & Innovation, Centrica

Panel: Sustainable Technology Solutions



Panel: Sustainable Technology Solutions Abed Jishi, Chief Technology Officer, hscale

Panel: The Future of Design and Build



Panel: The Future of Design and Build Oliver Schiebel, CEO, hscale

Keynote & Fireside Chat: AI-Ready Data Centres



These speakers represent just a selection of the senior leaders and experts joining the agenda, with further announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

Sponsors Supporting the 2026 Summit

The London Summit is supported by a growing group of industry partners, including:

INNIO Group – Delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable on-site energy solutions, with gas engines enabling flexible power generation for data centres.



– Delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable on-site energy solutions, with gas engines enabling flexible power generation for data centres. Nabiax – A leading Spanish colocation provider operating six data centres across two campuses, with 26MW of IT power.



– A leading Spanish colocation provider operating six data centres across two campuses, with 26MW of IT power. Güntner – A global leader in heat exchange technology with more than 90 years of expertise in commercial and industrial cooling.



– A global leader in heat exchange technology with more than 90 years of expertise in commercial and industrial cooling. Test Inc. – A UK-wide provider of electrical compliance, maintenance and building diagnostic services supporting more than 4,000 sites annually.



– A UK-wide provider of electrical compliance, maintenance and building diagnostic services supporting more than 4,000 sites annually. TotalEnergies – A global integrated energy company supplying a broad range of energies, including renewables, to support large-scale digital infrastructure.

Unmissable Opportunities for Connection

Designed for senior leaders across operations, technology, facilities, sustainability and infrastructure, Data Centre LIVE provides structured networking, direct engagement with solution providers and peer-to-peer discussion across two intensive days.

Event details

Dates: 20–21 May 2026

Venue: Exhibition White City, London

Who attends: Senior executives, data centre operators, developers, technology partners, investors and industry innovators.

About Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit 2026

Data Centre LIVE : The Global Summit 2026 is a two-day conference and expo designed for the global data centre community, delivering strategic insight, industry connections and practical solutions. As the in-person debut of this expanded format, the summit offers a comprehensive agenda addressing the drivers of digital infrastructure strategy in an era defined by rapid technological change and heightened demand.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech and AI, connecting enterprise leaders with strategic insight and executive audiences worldwide.

