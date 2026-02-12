Distributed Antenna Systems Market Size to Hit $37.48 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size was valued at USD 13.66 Billion in 2025. It is estimated to reach USD 37.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.62% during 2025-2036.

Increased Need for Better Mobile Connectivity to Augment Market Expansion Globally

As mobile devices become increasingly common in everyday life, users anticipate uninterrupted connections, even in difficult situations. Conventional mobile networks frequently face difficulties in offering sufficient coverage in crowded locations like stadiums, shopping malls, and city centers. DAS provides a remedy by placing numerous antennas around an area, effectively broadening the reach and capability of cell signals. This need is especially noticeable as the implementation of 5G networks speeds up. The benefits promised by 5G technology, such as faster data speeds and lower latency, necessitate a more closely spaced network of antennas. As a result, companies, local governments, and service providers are making investments in DAS installations to address these demands. Improved service quality is a result of enhanced coverage, which in turn leads to higher data consumption and increased user satisfaction.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 13.66 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 37.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.62% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Coverage (Indoor DAS, Outdoor DAS)

• By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral-Host Ownership, Enterprise Ownership)

• By Frequency Protocol (Cellular, VHF/UHF, Others)

• By Signal Source (On-site Base Transceiver Station, Off-Air Antennas, Small Cell)

• By User Facility Area (>500 K SQ. FT., 200–500 K SQ. FT., <200 K SQ. FT.)

• By Application (Public Venue & Safety, Hospitality, Airport & Transportation, Healthcare, Education Sector & Corporate Offices, Industrial, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Coverage

Indoor DAS dominated the DAS market in 2025 with a 60% market share, as it caters to connectivity requirements in crowded settings with poor cellular signals caused by obstacles. The outdoor DAS is supposed to become the fastest-growing during 2026-2035 owing to the increase in infrastructure projects and the demand for strong outdoor connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural regions.

By Ownership

Neutral-host ownership dominated the distributed antenna system (DAS) market in 2025 with a 48% market share, offering a communal infrastructure that can accommodate various carriers and service providers at the same time. The carriers ownership is expected to quickly develop as the most rapidly expanding segment in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market during 2026-2035. In this scenario, telecom companies invest in and oversee DAS systems to improve network coverage and capacity in busy locations such as stadiums, airports, and large commercial buildings.

By Signal Source

The small cell held the dominant position in 2025 with a market share of 45%. Small Cells are condensed base stations that improve cellular coverage and capacity, especially in densely populated areas. The off-air antenna segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 in the DAS market. These antennas gather signals from neighboring cell towers and disperse them indoors or in limited spaces, enhancing cellular coverage without requiring substantial infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America led the distributed antenna system (DAS) market with a 33% market share because of the strong need for improved wireless communication infrastructure, especially in cities. Significant investments in DAS technology are driven by the region's top telecommunications network and the participation of major companies like Corning, CommScope, and Verizon.

The APAC region is anticipated to experience a rapid growth rate during 2026-2035 in the distributed antenna systems market due to fast urbanization, population expansion, and rising smartphone usage. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are seeing a rise in mobile data usage, requiring enhancements to wireless networks.

Recent Developments in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market are:

January 2024 : Toshiba introduced the ART3711, a fresh 5G distributed antenna system for Neutral Host Applications. The ART3711 allows several mobile network operators (MNOs) to share the same infrastructure, increasing resource efficiency and speeding up the expansion of 5G networks.

: Toshiba introduced the ART3711, a fresh 5G distributed antenna system for Neutral Host Applications. The ART3711 allows several mobile network operators (MNOs) to share the same infrastructure, increasing resource efficiency and speeding up the expansion of 5G networks. July 2024: CommScope, a major player in network connectivity worldwide, revealed it has signed a firm contract to offload its Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) division and the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) business unit of its Networking, Intelligent Cellular & Security Solutions segment to Amphenol Corporation.

