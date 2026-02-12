Micropep Technologies Appoints Kim White, Ph.D., PMP, as Chief Program Officer

Durham, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropep Technologies, a pioneer in micropeptide-based solutions for sustainable agriculture, today announced the appointment of Kim White, Ph.D., PMP, as Chief Program Officer (CPO) and member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Dr. White brings a distinguished track record spanning global operations, R&D, analytics, and cross-functional program leadership. Prior to joining Micropep, she held senior leadership roles at Invaio Sciences and Syngenta, where she focused on operational strategy, data-driven enablement, and the delivery of complex, multi-stakeholder programs.

In her new role, Dr. White will oversee Micropep’s global program portfolio, driving strategic alignment and operational excellence as the company advances from research to commercialization. She will lead the planning and coordination of internal initiatives and strengthen the company’s integrated research-to-commercial operating model. In addition, as Scientific Key Account Lead, she will serve as the primary interface with external partners, overseeing the execution of revenue-generating joint research partnerships enabled by Micropep’s Krisalix discovery platform and embedding partner needs directly into program delivery.

“Kim’s appointment marks a pivotal milestone as Micropep transitions from pure research into a commercialization phase,” said Georg Goeres, CEO of Micropep Technologies. “Driving a project-based and customer-focused mindset across the organization is essential to scaling our innovations and delivering value to growers and partners. Kim’s leadership will ensure every program is aligned, prioritized, and executed with the rigor required to bring our micropeptide solutions to market.”

About Micropep Technologies

Micropep Technologies is a French-American agtech company developing a new generation of targeted, sustainable crop protection products using micropeptides. Through its proprietary discovery platform Krisalix, Micropep designs short protein molecules that precisely regulate plant gene expression and is currently developing its first product, a bio-fungicide with a novel mode of action targeting major fungal diseases. Micropep’s mission is to deliver the next frontier in crop protection—safe, effective, and sustainable solutions for farmers worldwide.





Attachment