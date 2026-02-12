MyMiniFactory Acquires Thingiverse, World’s Largest 3D Printing Community

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyMiniFactory has acquired 100% of Thingiverse from Ultimaker, uniting nearly 8 million users with the platform that has paid out over $100 million to independent 3D printing creators. The deal makes Thingiverse part of the SoulCrafted ecosystem, a growing movement built on the principle that human-made creative work should be valued, protected, and sustainably funded.

The acquisition creates the largest creator-first 3D printing platform in the world, combining Thingiverse’s 6 million-plus design library with MyMiniFactory’s proven commercial models. Thingiverse joins MyMiniFactory, YouMagine, and the SoulCrafted Slicer under one umbrella.

“Every major content platform is now flooded with AI-generated material, and creators are paying the price,” said Romain Kidd, new CEO of Thingiverse. “This acquisition is our answer: a combined platform of 10 million users where human creativity is the product, not the training data.”

A Proven Model

MyMiniFactory has spent a decade proving that creator-first economics work at scale. The platform has distributed over $100 million directly to its community, and now boasts nearly 1 million paying customers. YouMagine, acquired by the group in 2024, has already transformed from a static file repository into a thriving community marketplace

“We’ve paid out $100 million to creators without venture capital subsidies or ad revenue,” said Rees Calder, new CMO of Thingiverse. “That’s the model we’re bringing to Thingiverse. No empty promises, just a proven track record.”

What Changes

Thingiverse’s open sharing ethos remains. MyMiniFactory will introduce sustainable monetisation pathways for creators, with an emphasis on verified human-made content over AI-generated and non-printable designs. The combined team will host a live community Q&A on February 17 at 5pm UTC to take questions directly from users.

“Thingiverse belongs to the people who use it,” said Kidd. “We want them building what comes next with us.”

About MyMiniFactory

MyMiniFactory is the world’s leading curated 3D printing platform having distributed over $100 million in creator earnings. MyMiniFactory is the originator of the SoulCrafted movement.

About Thingiverse

Launched in 2008, Thingiverse is the world’s largest repository of free 3D printable designs

Media Contact

Rees Calder | rees@thingiverse.com

Investor Relations

invest@myminifactory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e8aec96-c42e-456e-841d-b91716216342