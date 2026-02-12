International Who's Who of Arab Women in 2026: The Most Influential, Aspiring, and Distinguished Arab Women in Modern Society

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Who's Who of Arab Women" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most influential, aspiring, and distinguished Arab women worldwide are brought together in this unique reference!



Listing thousands of personalities from a variety of backgrounds, this new edition reflects the growing role of Arab women in modern society. The Who's Who is a superb one-stop research tool with extensive indexing, making reference quick and easy, recognizing established personalities as well as women who are rising to prominence.



Key features:

Each entry includes nationality, date, and place of birth, education, family details, career, awards and publications, leisure interests, address and telephone numbers, and e-mail and internet addresses.

Also indexed by profession

Comprehensive biographies of women from all occupational fields are included: politics, finance, business, academia, science, literature, the media, fashion, the arts, medicine, sports and many more.

Contents:

Thousands of detailed biographies

Entries include: nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honors; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and telephone number

obituary lists of entries that have died

International Who's Who of Arab Women remains quite indispensable as a superb one-stop research tool that records the lives and achievements of recognized Arab Women and those rising to prominence.



Valuable and unique, the Who's Who will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information.



