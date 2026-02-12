Asia-Pacific Who's Who of Authors and Writers in 2026: An Invaluable Source of Biographical Information on the Key Personalities

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Who's Who of Authors and Writers" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific Who's Who of Authors and Writers provides an invaluable source of biographical information on the key personalities.



The new title is a comprehensive and practical source of biographical information on the key personalities and organizations throughout the Asia-Pacific region, whether world-famous or lesser-known.

This descriptive directory is revised annually and all entrants are given the opportunity to update their career details, publications and contact information. The Asia-Pacific in scope and covering all literary genres, this title will prove an invaluable acquisition for public and academic libraries, journalists, television and radio companies, PR companies, literary organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information in this field.



Entries:



Biographical details are listed for writers of all kinds, including novelists, playwrights, essayists, editors, columnists, journalists, as well as literary agents and publishers. Each entry provides personal information, career details, works published, literary awards and prizes, memberships and contact information.



Countries covered are Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.



Key features:

Thousands of entries from throughout the Asia-Pacific region

A directory section, including detailed lists of major literary awards and prizes, principal literary organizations literary festivals and national libraries

Entries for established writers, as well as for those who have recently risen to prominence

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Biographies

Index of Names

Literary Awards and Prizes

Literary Organizations

Literary Events

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dzthd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.