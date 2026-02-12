AMG Announces Partnership with HighBrook Investors

AMG invests in HighBrook, a real estate investment manager specializing in thematic value-add opportunities in the U.S. and Europe

HighBrook to leverage AMG’s strategic capabilities to enhance its long-term success and continue to build an enduring firm

Partnership further diversifies AMG’s business and expands its participation in global private markets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, today announced its acquisition of a minority equity interest in HighBrook Investors (“HighBrook”).

Founded in 2010, HighBrook is a real estate investment manager specializing in value-add opportunities in the U.S. and Europe. HighBrook has consistently delivered strong returns for clients across markets, property types, and capital structures, with a focus on high-growth areas of real estate, including European last‑mile logistics, U.S. data centers, and special situations. Led by Brian R. Carr, Co‑Founder and Managing Partner, HighBrook has committed more than $2.3 billion of equity across more than 80 investments, totaling approximately $5.7 billion in gross asset value, through their flagship fund series and co-investment vehicles.

“We are pleased to partner with HighBrook, a real estate manager operating across the U.S. and Europe with a differentiated value-add approach that integrates investment and sector expertise with dedicated operating capabilities,” said Jay C. Horgen, Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Given HighBrook’s proven ability to generate excellent returns for clients and its focus on areas of real estate with long-term secular tailwinds – from last-mile logistics driven by e‑commerce growth to accelerating demand for data centers amid the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure – we are confident in the firm’s forward prospects. We look forward to collaborating with the HighBrook team to amplify the firm’s success through our strategic partnership and capabilities. I am delighted to welcome Brian and his partners to our Affiliate group.”

“We were drawn to AMG for its decades of experience as a strategic partner to independent firms, its long-term orientation, and its global reputation for collaborative partnership,” said Mr. Carr. “AMG’s unique partnership approach provides HighBrook with access to strategic capabilities and growth capital to advance our long-term objectives while maintaining our independence and enhancing our entrepreneurial culture. This partnership will further our ability to scale our platform and pursue attractive opportunities across our investment strategies for the benefit of our clients.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. HighBrook’s management team will continue to hold the majority of the firm’s equity and direct its day‑to‑day operations. As part of the agreement, Mr. Carr and other senior members of the HighBrook leadership team have entered into long-term commitments with the firm.

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of December 31, 2025, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $813 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

About HighBrook Investors

HighBrook Investors is a real estate private equity firm that acquires and actively manages properties in select growth markets in Europe and the US. The firm is led by cycle-tested real estate industry executives with expertise in deep value and special situations investing spanning private and public markets. The HighBrook team invests thoughtfully and nimbly, identifying emerging macro trends and compelling opportunities to unlock value across property types and capital structures. Since its founding in 2010, HighBrook has raised four discretionary commingled funds and multiple co-investment vehicles. The firm has offices in London, West Palm Beach, New York, and Luxembourg. For more information, please visit the HighBrook website at www.highbrookinvestors.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release issued by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG” or the “Company”) may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AMG’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. AMG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly. This press release does not constitute an offer of any products, investment vehicles, or services of any AMG Affiliate.

HighBrook Media

Stephen Fishleigh

+44 (203) 475 7552

sfishleigh@gregoryagency.com

HighBrook Investor Relations

Investorrelations@highbrookinvestors.com

AMG Media & Investor Relations

Patricia Figueroa

(617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com