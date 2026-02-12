Shanghai Unveils Cuteness-Empowered Cultural and Tourism IP

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai has recently launched its new cultural and tourism IP featuring five cute idol groups made up of internet-famous animals from major scenic spots across the city, extending an invitation to tourists from home and abroad to visit and stay in Shanghai for the Spring Festival and injecting fresh vitality into the city's cultural and tourism market with cute power.

The five cute idol groups, released by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, are all nationally beloved internet-famous animals that citizens and tourists have watched grow up, each boasting a strong fan base among the general public and a unique personality label.

Piaopiao, a small pony at Shanghai Wild Animal Park, acts as a Chinese New Year blessing envoy, while Dingding, a chimpanzee, has won countless fans with its amusing daily life. Junjun and Meimei, a pair of brown bear siblings at Shanghai Zoo, embody the meaning of friendship and love, and Hongtang, a tiger, is incredibly cute and affectionately nicknamed "the lovely girl" by netizens. Xiaxia, a beluga whale at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, conveys Shanghai-style hospitality through creative interactions.

These cute icons not only retain the innate loveliness of the animals but also are endowed with rich cultural connotations, serving as a vivid carrier for Shanghai's cultural and tourism sector to transform from attracting tourism traffic to accumulating broader value.

On the launch day of the IP, a 1-minute Chinese New Year greeting video went viral across the internet. In the video, the cute idols appeared at iconic urban landmarks such as the Bund, Yuyuan Garden and the Shanghai Museum East, creating an immersive visual feast that has become the traffic-attracting secret for the IP's popularity.

Online, renowned attractions including Shanghai Disneyland and Legoland Shanghai Resort joined the relevant topics, striking an emotional chord with citizens and tourists alike.

Offline, a series of immersive experience scenarios has been launched simultaneously. The new IP-related Shanghai Pass privilege package and special Spring Festival combined tickets are now available, and the IP's exclusive double-decker sightseeing buses and themed stores will be unveiled later. The cute idol images will also be featured at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, becoming joyful ambassadors for the city's cultural and tourism industry.

The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism expected the cute idols would bring brand-new Spring Festival travel experiences in Shanghai to tourists at home and abroad during the Spring Festival, and also open up new perspectives and ways to tell the city's stories.

Source: Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism