Who's Who of Asian Women in 2026: Detailed Biographies of Influential Women Across Various Fields

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who of Asian Women" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Listing thousands of entries from a variety of backgrounds, this new edition reflects the growing role of women in contemporary Asia. The Who's Who is a one-stop research tool with extensive indexing, making references quick and easy, recognizing established personalities as well as women who are rising to prominence.



Key features:

Each entry includes: date and place of birth, education, family details, career, awards and publications, leisure interests, address and telephone numbers, and e-mail and internet addresses where available

Also indexed by profession

Comprehensive biographies of women from all occupational fields are included: politics, finance, business, academia, science, literature, the media, fashion, the arts, medicine, sports, and many more.

Contents:

Thousands of detailed biographies

Entries include: date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honors; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and telephone number

Obituary lists of entries that have died since the publication of the last edition.

Countries Covered: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, East Timor, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Maldives, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Who's Who of Asian Women remains quite indispensable which records the lives and achievements of recognized established Asian women and those rising to prominence. Valuable and unique, Who's Who of Asian Women will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and for governments, corporations, the media, organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjaetf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.