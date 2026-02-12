Aotearoa Maori Who's Who in 2026: The Definitive Guide to Maori Leadership & Achievements, Celebrating the First Peoples of New Zealand/Aotearoa

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Aotearoa Maori Who's Who" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most influential, gifted and prominent Maori men and women are brought together in this superb publication!



This Who's Who is the standard reference source of contemporary Maori biographies, listing the First Peoples selected on merit alone.



Published annually, this reference captures the lives and achievements of Indigenous professionals, including artists, politicians, public servants, academics, writers, doctors, philanthropists, business persons, athletes, and more.



The Aotearoa Maori Who's Who is the only authoritative publication of its kind, offering access to icons from all walks of life! This familiar volume is recognized as the standard reference source of contemporary Maori biographies, profiling individuals in such fields as law, education, politics, entertainment, business, and more.



Documenting the achievement of the First Peoples from a wide variety of occupations and professions, this Who's Who records the diversity of culture in New Zealand/Aotearoa. These biographies are organized alphabetically and provide detailed information on the accomplishments of notable Maoris. All who are interested in the achievements of the country's most influential Maori citizens and their significant contributions to the country and the world beyond should acquire this reference title.



Based on submissions and research, the detailed entries provide information such as:

Date and Place of Birth

Family History

Education

Career Information

Career-related and Volunteer Affiliations

Creative Works

Honours

Memberships

Languages

Clubs and Recreation

Contact Information

While editors do make selections and edit entries to a standard, the biographies truly belong to the people listed and reflect what they, themselves, consider to be important in their lives. Biographies are given an opportunity to update their entries through direct communication.



We also invite prominent, as-yet unlisted individuals to complete questionnaires from which new biographies are created. Further, editors regularly consult reliable sources of information presented by the government, businesses, academia, associations, and reputable media outlets, in order to update existing biographies or to create new ones.



Whether you are a serious researcher or a casual reader, we hope you will find The Aotearoa Maori Who's Who to be as fascinating and enlightening as ever before.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akol9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.