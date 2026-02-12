$1.53 Trn Edge Computing Markets, 2035 - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Edge AI & IoT Are Powering the Next Wave of Real-Time Computing Growth

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Computing Market till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Connectivity, Areas of Application, Type of End-Users, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edge computing market size is estimated to grow from USD 83.72 billion in the current year USD 1.53 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 30.23% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Edge computing is a technology framework that enables data processing and storage closer to the data source, facilitating rapid and real-time analysis. This approach enhances data processing speed, reduces latency, strengthens security, and boosts overall system performance. Essentially, it operates through a mesh network of micro data centers that locally handle and store data before transferring it to cloud storage. Built on a distributed computing architecture, edge computing allows multiple users to access information simultaneously from interconnected devices. Its primary objective is to minimize operational delay to mere milliseconds.



The edge computing market is poised for significant growth, driven by the integration of edge artificial intelligence (AI) and the ongoing advancement of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The rapid adoption of edge devices, ranging from IoT-enabled equipment such as mobile point-of-sale terminals, smart cameras, industrial PCs, and medical sensors to gateways and computing infrastructure, further accelerates market expansion. These devices collectively enable faster, real-time insights at the data source, fueling the continued development of the edge computing industry.

North America captures the majority share of the market. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced technological infrastructure, active adoption of edge computing strategies, and substantial investments from leading industry participants



Edge Computing Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component



Based on type of component, the global edge computing market is segmented into application / software, edge cloud infrastructure, hardware, network, and services. According to our estimates, currently, the hardware segment captures the majority of the market share. This expansion is primarily driven by the rising global investments from hardware-focused edge vendors. Moreover, the growing adoption of IoT and edge computing technologies has enhanced device capabilities, intensifying the need for real-time decision-making with improved accuracy and minimal latency.



However, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is driven by the increasing demand for managed and professional services.



Market Share by Type of Deployment



Based on type of deployment, the global edge computing market is segmented into on-cloud, and on-premises. According to our estimates, currently, the cloud-based segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the superior flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency provided by cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the rising focus of digital signage manufacturers on enhancing accessibility and operational efficiency continues to drive the growth of the cloud deployment segment.



Market Share by Type of Connectivity



Based on type of connectivity, the global edge computing market is segmented into 5G, Bluetooth, cellular IoT, and private networks. According to our estimates, currently, the 5G segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily attributed to its ability to enable high-speed data transmission and ultra-low latency, both essential for efficient edge computing operations. Additionally, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period, fueled by the accelerated deployment of 5G chipsets and networks, as well as the growing demand for real-time data processing across multiple industries.



Market Share by Area of Application



Based on area of application, the global edge computing market is segmented into augmented reality and virtual reality, IIoT applications, predictive maintenance, robotics & automation, remote monitoring, smart cities, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial internet of things segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of IIoT solutions across multiple industries and the increasing integration of connected devices.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the global edge computing market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, oil & gas, retail, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the manufacturing segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is driven by the adoption of advanced digital technologies for data collection, analysis, real-time product insights, and operational efficiency.

However, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is supported by the ongoing digital transformation across healthcare facilities, particularly in applications such as patient monitoring, telemedicine, and data management.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global edge computing market is segmented into a large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. This increase can be attributed to their agility, innovative approach, focus on specialized market segments, and adaptability to evolving customer demands and market dynamics.



