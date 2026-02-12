Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – New incentive awards

Dubai, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") has awarded the directors of the Company, each having the status as a PDMR, with restricted stock units, pursuant to the Company's Management Incentive Plan. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of common stock, and will vest and be settled on 1 January 2027 or, alternatively, on such earlier date, provided certain conditions are met.

Accordingly, Chairman of the Board Thomas Bates Jr. and directors Nils E. Larsen, Louis Spencer Wells, Jørn Madsen, Scott McReaken, and David Warwick have each been awarded 3,999 restricted stock units.

Please refer to the attached notifications of transactions for further information.

This information is disclosed in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

