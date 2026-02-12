Steve Madden Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2025 Earnings Release Date

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced that the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the management call can be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.stevemadden.com or by using the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iirmqugn. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.

Participants may register for the conference call here to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start time (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company’s investor relations website listed above.

