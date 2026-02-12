Marex Group plc to announce fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on March 3, 2026 with an Investor Day on March 26, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results before market open on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.

A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET the same day. If you would like to attend the live conference call you can access it here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/922115251

Marex will also hold an investor day on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in New York.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

