White Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference 10:30am EST TODAY February 12th, 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 12th, 2026.

DATE: February 12th

TIME: 10:30am EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Company Highlights:

White Gold Corp. owns an exploration portfolio consisting of 15,362 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km 2 ) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon’s prolific White Gold District.

) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon’s prolific White Gold District. The company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits, which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025), with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area.

In addition to the White Gold project, the Company’s district-scale exploration portfolio includes a robust pipeline of early stage to discovery stage exploration targets, including gold and other critical minerals.

Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino project.

The Company is fully financed for an extensive 2026 exploration program, with a strategic focus on expansion drilling on the White Gold Project. The 2026 exploration program is anticipated to be the largest drill program in the history of the Company and is being designed with the objective of meaningfully increasing the size of the Company's known large high-grade gold resource and making new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the Company's district scale land package. Additional details to be announced in due course.

Strategic partners include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, which owns approximately 19% of the Company.

Upcoming Catalysts and Milestones:

Spin-out of significant critical mineral assets designed to unlock the value of White Gold’s non-gold project portfolio by transferring its portfolio of copper, molybdenum, tungsten and other critical mineral properties located in west-central Yukon into a dedicated, standalone vehicle with shares to be distributed to shareholders

The release of additional results from the Company’s 2025 Phase I Regional and Phase II Diamond Drill exploration programs across its district-scale portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects.

Advancement of technical studies in support of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Company’s Flag Ship White Gold Project, estimated to be delivered in the first half of 2026.

Finalization and announcement of the Company’s 2026 exploration program. The 2026 program will be largest in the Company’s history and is being designed with the objective of meaningfully increasing the size of the Company’s known large high-grade gold resource and making new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the Company’s district scale land package.

Participation in numerous upcoming conferences, industry events, virtual presentations and webinars throughout the year.





About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,362 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project.

