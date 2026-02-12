Aben Gold Appoints Mike Burke to Advisory Board

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 ) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Burke, B.Sc., P.Geo., to its Advisory Board. Mr. Burke, a seasoned geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, brings extensive expertise in gold exploration and development, particularly in the Yukon Territory.

Mr. Burke has held key leadership roles in various mining projects, including serving as Director and Vice President of Corporate Development at Sitka Gold Corp. He currently serves as a Director and previously as President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. For over 20 years, Mike served as Head of the Mineral Services Division within the Yukon Geological Survey. Followed by over 6 years as the Chief Geologist for Golden Predator, the previous owners of Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project.

As a Yukon-based Professional Geologist, Mr. Burke has a proven track record in advancing mineral exploration initiatives across British Columbia and the Yukon, making him a valuable addition to Aben’s team as the Company continues to advance its flagship Justin Gold Project in the Tombstone Gold Belt.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Burke to our Advisory Board,” said Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold Corp. “Mike’s deep knowledge of Yukon geology and his extensive experience in gold exploration and development operations specifically in the region of the Justin Project align perfectly with our strategic goals. His insights will be instrumental as we pursue high-potential exploration opportunities and work toward making a world-class Yukon gold discovery.”

The Company further announces that it has granted 1,200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.30 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project.

The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 28.2 million shares outstanding.

Twitter

LinkedIn

For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abengold.com .

ABEN GOLD CORP.

“Riley Trimble”

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Gold Corp.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-639-3852

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, estimated use of proceeds from the Private Placement, carrying out future exploration work, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, goals and other matters. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, increase in costs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligaitons, fluctuation of commodity prices, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.