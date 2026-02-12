Cydelphi Emerges from Stealth with $3M to Cut Catastrophic Breach Recovery from Months to Days

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cydelphi, the pioneering AI-native Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) platform company enabling cyber resilience, today emerged from stealth with $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Glasswing Ventures, with participation from Blu Ventures, Hyde Park Angels and Merlin Group. In addition to the funding, the company unveiled its patent-pending DFIR platform, purpose-built to enable organizations to recover from catastrophic breaches in days rather than months. The funding will accelerate product development, expand go-to-market partnerships with leading MSSPs and DFIR providers, and drive adoption across high-stakes industries where downtime costs millions per day.

Defenders Can't Keep Pace with AI-Powered Attacks

According to recent industry reports, ransomware attacks surged to 4,701 incidents in 2025, a 46% year-over-year increase, with AI-powered attacks cutting median dwell time from nine days to just five. Average ransomware payments have climbed to $1.13 million, but most alarmingly, 76% of organizations report they cannot match the speed of AI-powered attacks. Threat actors are leveraging AI to continuously evolve their attacks at machine speed, making it increasingly difficult for legacy security controls to keep pace.

Agentic AI That Automates Elite-Level DFIR

Cydelphi was built to solve this challenge. Its AI-native DFIR platform features patent-pending agentic AI that automatically generates and executes forensic playbooks, eliminating manual processes that typically extend recovery from weeks to days. Cydelphi’s AI-native platform combines continuous automated preparation, AI-enabled automated playbooks, and air-gapped resilience infrastructure to enable cyber resilience and rapid restoration of foundational systems. This gives enterprises the confidence to return to operations quickly after a breach.

“For two decades, the DFIR process has been an intense manual effort, requiring elite teams weeks or even months to forensically investigate, eradicate, and recover from catastrophic breaches,” said Ron Newman, Co-Founder and CEO of Cydelphi. “Our platform empowers service providers and enterprises to automate the DFIR process while focusing on rapid restoration of foundational systems, getting organizations operational at machine speed.”

According to a Forrester Research blog by Principal Analyst Jess Burn, leading security providers are "investing in innovation and initiatives focused on speeding all stages of the IR lifecycle and automating more time-consuming processes like evidence collection," precisely the gap Cydelphi is engineered to fill.

Market Validation: From Retainer Add-On to Competitive Weapon

Early adopters are already seeing results. “Cydelphi gives our DFIR team faster triage, unified containment playbooks, and automation at scale,” said Darrell Switzer, President, Olympus Cyber. “Our client retainers now include Cydelphi’s AI-native DFIR platform, giving us a competitive advantage and increasing my team’s efficiencies.”

Battle-Tested Cybersecurity Veterans

Cydelphi was founded by Ron Newman, CEO, Lee Patenaude, CTO, and Doron Kolton, General Manager and VP of R&D who together comprise decades of hands-on experience in cybersecurity startups. The company’s R&D team, based in Israel, brings over 20 years of collaborative experience in digital forensics and incident response.

Democratizing Enterprise-Grade Catastrophic Breach Recovery

“The DFIR market is at an inflection point. Mandiant’s $5.4 billion exit to Google proved the value of specialized incident response, but that model relied on scarce human expertise that couldn’t scale,” said Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner at Glasswing Ventures. “Cydelphi is democratizing enterprise-grade DFIR capabilities through AI, making rapid catastrophic breach recovery accessible to organizations that could never afford elite response teams. We’re thrilled to back this exceptional founding team.”

Cydelphi partners with leading MSSPs, MSPs, and DFIR providers to deliver rapid recovery capabilities to organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services—sectors where a single day of downtime can cost millions.

About Cydelphi

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Cydelphi has built an AI-native Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) platform. The patent-pending system continuously prepares and maintains cyber resilience, enabling enterprises to quickly restore foundational systems and return to operations in the event of a catastrophic security incident, such as ransomware. By partnering with leading MSSPs, MSPs, and DFIR service providers, Cydelphi delivers enterprise-grade catastrophic breach recovery to organizations of all sizes, with particular focus on healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services, where downtime translates directly to revenue loss and patient risk. To learn more, visit: www.cydelphi.com.

About Glasswing Ventures

Glasswing Ventures is a first-capital-in venture capital firm dedicated to building the future of enterprise and security through AI and Frontier Technology. The firm combines deep domain expertise, decades of building, operating, and investing experience, and the guidance of world-class advisory councils to identify and partner with exceptional founders at their earliest stages and help them scale. The firm is committed to backing the AI-native and Frontier Tech platforms and products that will transform markets, establish new categories, and power the next generation of enduring global companies. Visit Glasswing Ventures for more information.

Media Contact:

Ilona Mohacsi

EVP, Industry Analyst & Media Relations

PenVine, Inc.

+1 631-764-3729

ilonam@penvine.com